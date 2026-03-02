Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CTET 2026 Answer Key Expected To Be Out Today At ctet.nic.in, Know How To Check

CTET Feb 2026 answer key expected soon at ctet.nic.in; objection window, fee details and steps to check here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 02 Mar 2026 09:15 AM (IST)

CTET Feb Answer Key 2026: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 answer key is expected to be published soon. Candidates who took the examination will be able to check and download it from the official CBSE CTET website at ctet.nic.in. 

To download the CTET Answer Key 2025 PDF, candidates need to log in to the official portal using their application number and date of birth. 

Those who appeared for the exam can use the answer key to estimate their likely scores. If they notice any errors, they will also have the option to raise objections by submitting them to the board within the given time frame. 

In earlier years, the answer key was usually released within 15 days of the examination. Following this pattern, the provisional answer key is expected to be published soon, and it may be made available as early as March 2, 2026. 

CTET 2026 Answer Key: How to Check 

Step 1: Go to the official website at ctet.nic.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link that reads “Login: CTET Feb 2026 Answer Key.” 

Step 3: Enter your registration ID and password in the required fields. 

Step 4: Your answer key and response sheet will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the file and keep a copy for future use. 

CTET Feb 2026 Answer Key: Challenge Process & Objection Fee 

Candidates will have the option to challenge the provisional answer key if they believe any answer is incorrect. The board will examine all the objections received and then publish the final answer key. The CTET result will be prepared on the basis of this final version. 

If you notice any errors in the answer key, CBSE provides an official process to submit your challenge. 

Fee: A non-refundable processing fee of Rs 1,000 must be paid for each question challenged. 

Payment Method: The fee can be paid online through Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking. 

Important: Challenges submitted by email, post, or any offline method will not be accepted. 

Refund Policy: If subject experts find the objection valid and revise the answer, the fee for that particular question may be refunded to the same account used for payment. 

About CTET Exam: 

The CTET February 2026 examination was held on February 7 and 8 for candidates who wish to teach Classes 1 to 5 and Classes 6 to 8. 

According to the guidelines issued by the National Council for Teacher Education, the CTET eligibility certificate now remains valid for a lifetime. This means successful candidates can apply for teaching positions anywhere in India at any time. 

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 02 Mar 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CTET 2026 CTET 2026 Answer Key CTET February Exam 2026 CTET Feb Exam 2026 Answer Key
