CTET 2026: Candidates preparing for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can expect an update on the revised examination schedule soon. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the new date for the 22nd edition of CTET after the current application correction facility closes. The board has activated the online correction window for CTET 2026 applications on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Candidates can modify permitted details in their application forms between September 7 and September 10, 2026.

The development comes after CBSE reopened the CTET application process in August, providing eligible candidates with an additional opportunity to register for the examination.

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CTET 2026 Correction Window Open Till September 10

CBSE reopened the application portal for the 22nd edition of CTET on August 25. The additional registration opportunity remained available until September 1, according to the revised schedule.

Candidates who submitted their applications during the earlier registration period from May 11 to June 10, 2026, have also been permitted to use the correction facility to update their particulars.

With the correction window scheduled to close on September 10, candidates should ensure that all eligible details in their applications are checked carefully before the deadline.

When Will CBSE Announce CTET 2026 Exam Date?

The 22nd edition of CTET was initially scheduled to be conducted on September 6, 2026. However, the examination schedule has been revised, and CBSE is yet to announce the fresh date.

In its public notice, the board stated that the revised examination date for the 22nd edition of CTET will be announced after the application portal closes.

The decision to provide another opportunity to eligible candidates follows the Supreme Court's observation. The CBSE noted that the Supreme Court has "emphasised the need to afford eligible teachers a reasonable opportunity to comply with the statutory requirement of acquiring the prescribed TET qualification."

Candidates are therefore advised to keep checking the official CTET website for the revised examination schedule and other announcements.

CTET 2026 Exam Pattern: MCQs, One Mark Each

As per the test structure prescribed by CBSE, the CTET question paper will consist entirely of multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Each question will provide candidates with four answer options, from which they will have to select the most appropriate answer. Every question carries one mark.

Another important point for candidates is that the examination does not have a negative marking system. This means marks will not be deducted for incorrect responses.

Candidates preparing for the examination should continue their preparation while waiting for CBSE to announce the revised exam date.

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How Will CTET 2026 Exam Cities Be Allotted?

Candidates should also be aware of the examination city allocation process. The CTET application portal did not provide applicants with an option to select their preferred examination city.

According to the official information, CBSE will allot examination cities to applicants on a random basis.

Candidates should also note that requests to change the examination city allotted by CBSE will not be accepted. Therefore, applicants should keep this provision in mind when checking their examination-related updates.

For now, candidates should complete any permitted corrections in their applications before the September 10 deadline and wait for CBSE's announcement regarding the revised CTET 2026 examination date.

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