Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has begun the online registration process for the Lateral Entry Selection Test 2027, offering eligible students an opportunity to seek admission to Classes 9 and 11 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs). Parents and students can submit the application form through the official website, navodaya.gov.in, until September 30.

The admission process is being conducted only against vacant seats available in the respective Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. Before submitting the form, candidates and their parents should go through the notification-cum-prospectus carefully and verify that all eligibility requirements are fulfilled.

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Class 9 Selection Test Scheduled For April 10

For students applying for admission to Class 9, the Lateral Entry Selection Test 2027 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 10, 2027. The examination will be held at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in the concerned district or at another examination centre allotted by NVS.

Students should complete the application process well before the deadline and ensure that the information entered in the form is accurate. Any required documents and details should also be kept ready before beginning the registration.

Keep These Documents Ready Before Applying

Candidates will need to upload a recent photograph along with the signature of the candidate and signature of the parent while completing the online application.

The registration form will also require several basic details. These include the candidate’s state, district of residence and study, Aadhaar number, Class 8 study information, APAAR ID/PEN, address, and other relevant details.

Parents and students who need assistance with the online process can use the help desk facilities available at all JNVs. The service is provided free of cost. Parents can visit the concerned JNV with the candidate and the required documents, including the photograph and signatures of both the student and parent, to get help with uploading the application.

Admit Card Release Date To Be Announced

NVS will issue admit cards according to the schedule decided by the Samiti. The examination date for the admit card will be displayed on the application portal in due course, preferably around one month before the examination.

Registered candidates and their parents will be able to download the admit card without paying any fee before appearing for the Lateral Entry Selection Test.

Students should keep checking the application portal for updates regarding the availability of the admit card and other admission-related information.

Documents Required After Selection

Candidates who are provisionally selected for Class 9 admission will have to provide documents for verification during the admission process. The required paperwork includes proof of date of birth in the form of a birth certificate issued by the competent government authority.

Students must also provide documents establishing their eligibility under the NVS admission norms and conditions. Candidates applying under the rural quota will additionally need a certificate from the competent district administration confirming that they studied Class 8 at a school or institution situated in a rural area.

A valid residence certificate, as notified by the Government of India, will also be required from the parent. The residential proof should be from the same district where the JNV is situated and where the candidate studied Class 8.

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Aadhaar And Category Certificates Also Required

At the time of admission, a copy of the candidate’s Aadhaar card must be submitted in accordance with Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act, 2016.

Where applicable, candidates will also have to furnish a Divyang certificate. Students seeking admission under applicable categories may need to submit a community or category certificate. For OBC candidates, the certificate must be issued according to the Central List.

Parents should therefore ensure that the necessary documents are available and valid before the admission verification stage. Completing the registration correctly and keeping the required paperwork ready can help students avoid difficulties later in the selection and admission process.

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