NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon: Will NBEMS Release It By September 30?

NEET PG Answer Key 2026: Medical aspirants who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 are now waiting for the final answer key and result. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to publish the NEET PG 2026 final answer key by September 30, along with the examination result.

September 30 has been listed in the official examination schedule as the deadline for announcing the NEET PG 2026 result. However, NBEMS has not announced a specific date or time for the release. The final answer key is also expected to be made available around the same time.

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NEET PG 2026 E xam And Jaipur Re-Examination

The NEET PG 2026 examination was held on August 30, 2026, for 2,65,980 registered candidates. The examination was conducted across 1,111 centres in 338 cities, with 2,63,535 candidates ultimately completing the test.

A separate re-examination was conducted for 2,445 candidates in Jaipur on September 5, 2026, at 3 pm. The re-test was arranged after the examination at two centres in the Sitapura area of Jaipur had to be stopped because of an internal power failure.

With the Jaipur re-examination now completed, candidates are awaiting the final evaluation process and the subsequent result announcement.

NEET PG 2026 Important Dates

Candidates can check the key dates related to the NEET PG 2026 examination below:

NEET PG 2026 examination: August 30, 2026

Test city information: August 11, 2026

Admit card release: August 27, 2026

Jaipur re-examination: September 5, 2026

Result declaration: By September 30, 2026

Final answer key: Expected along with the result by September 30, 2026

Internship completion cut-off: September 30, 2026

NEET PG 2026 Final Answer Key: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Open the section dedicated to NEET PG 2026.

Step 3: Look for and click on the link titled NEET PG 2026 Final Answer Key.

Step 4: The final answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the document and compare the answers considered for the evaluation.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference.

What Will The NEET PG 2026 Final Answer Key Show?

The final answer key will contain the answers that NBEMS considers for calculating candidates' scores. Aspirants should keep in mind that a final answer key is different from a provisional answer key. The final version reflects the answers used during the final evaluation of the examination.

Candidates can use the final answer key to understand which responses have been taken into account while preparing the result. However, the official result and score details will remain the key documents for determining a candidate's performance and qualifying status.

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NEET PG Result 2026 And Internship Cut-Off

The NEET PG 2026 result is expected to provide candidates with their qualifying status along with the applicable cut-off. The result is scheduled to be declared by September 30, 2026, although NBEMS has not yet announced an exact release date or time.

The internship completion cut-off for NEET PG 2026 is also September 30, 2026. Candidates seeking admission through NEET PG should therefore keep track of the official NBEMS website for the final answer key, result, and other admission-related updates.

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