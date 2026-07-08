CSIR NET City Slip 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the CSIR UGC NET June 2026 City Intimation Slip shortly. Once it is available, registered candidates can download it from the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Once the link is activated, registered applicants will be able to access their city intimation slip through the official website by using their application number and date of birth. Although the NTA has not officially confirmed the release date of the city intimation slip, it is expected to be issued a few days before the examination, in line with previous years' practice.

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The city intimation slip helps candidates find out the city where their examination centre has been allotted. This allows them to make travel and accommodation arrangements well before the examination. However, candidates should remember that the city intimation slip is different from the admit card and cannot be used to gain entry into the examination hall.

CSIR NET 2026 City Intimation Slip: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official CSIR NET website at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CSIR NET 2026 City Intimation Slip link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the required details.

Step 5: Check the allotted examination city and verify all the information displayed.

Step 6: Download and save the city intimation slip for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates are advised to carefully verify the details mentioned in the slip after downloading it.

CSIR NET 2026 Exam Dates and Important Details

The CSIR UGC NET June 2026 examination is scheduled to take place on July 17 and 18, 2026. The city intimation slip will contain important details such as the allotted examination city, exam date and shift timing, enabling candidates to plan their journey in advance.

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It is important to note that the city intimation slip is not the admit card. The NTA will release the admit card separately before the examination. Candidates must carry the official admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre on the day of the test.

With the examination dates approaching, candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly monitor the official website for the latest announcements regarding the release of the city intimation slip and admit card.

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