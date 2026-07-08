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English NewsEducationKarnataka School Holiday Today: Check District-Wise List Of Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain

Karnataka School Holiday Today: Check District-Wise List Of Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain

Heavy rain has forced schools to close in several Karnataka districts today. Students and parents can check the latest district-wise holiday list here.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 09:52 AM (IST)

Karnataka announced school holidays in several districts on Wednesday as relentless rainfall continues to affect normal life, prompting authorities to prioritise the safety of students. Educational institutions, including Anganwadi centres, schools and, in some areas, colleges, have been ordered to remain closed after continuous showers led to waterlogging and raised concerns in low-lying regions. 

The precautionary closures come as heavy rain has persisted across multiple parts of the state for more than a month, disrupting daily activities and increasing the risk of flooding. 

ALSO READ: Tripura Makes Vande Mataram And National Anthem Mandatory In All Schools

Belagavi Declares Holiday for Schools and Anganwadi Centres 

District Collector Mohammad Roshan announced a holiday on Wednesday, July 8, for all Anganwadi centres, primary schools and high schools in Nippani and Khanapur taluks, along with Belagavi city and surrounding rural areas. 

The administration said the move was taken to ensure the safety of children as continuous rainfall has resulted in water accumulation in vulnerable areas. 

According to local authorities, rain has continued for the past 34 days across the Belagavi district, including Khanapur and other taluks. The prolonged wet spell has heightened concerns over flooding in low-lying localities, leading officials to suspend classes as a preventive measure. 

Shivamogga Schools and Colleges Also Remain Closed 

Heavy rainfall has also affected Shivamogga district, where authorities declared a holiday for educational institutions in Hosanagar and Sagar taluks. 

In Hosanagar, Tahsildar Bharat Raj ordered all Anganwadi centres, schools and PU colleges to remain closed due to incessant rain. Officials have directed educational institutions to compensate for the lost working day by adjusting future holidays. 

A similar order was issued for Sagar taluk in the Malnad region. Acting on the Tahsildar's instructions, the Block Education Officer declared a holiday for Anganwadi centres as well as primary and high schools. Officials said the decision was taken keeping in mind student welfare, considering the heavy rain and strong winds affecting the region. Schools have also been instructed to make up for the missed academic day later. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Re-Exam Result 2026: NTA To Declare RE NEET Result Before July 20; Here's What Candidates Should Know

Parents Advised to Follow Official Updates 

Parents are advised to check updates from their child's school and the local district administration before sending children to educational institutions, as weather conditions may change, and fresh announcements could be issued. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall over parts of Karnataka, and local authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Students and parents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel in areas affected by heavy rain and follow official advisories.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 09:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News School Holiday Karnataka Karnataka Rains Karnataka News School Holiday Today Karnataka School Holiday
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