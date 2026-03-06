CUET UG Exam 2026: How To Prepare For The Exam? Check Simple And Effective Tips For Students

CUET UG Exam 2026: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has now become the primary gateway for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses in India. Earlier, universities conducted their own entrance examinations, but CUET was introduced with the aim of “One Nation, One Exam.”

The examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Through this test, students can choose courses based on their interests and apply to some of the country’s leading universities. As CUET is now widely used for admissions in central, state, and several private universities, scoring well requires proper preparation and a clear strategy.

If you are preparing for CUET 2026, here are some simple and effective ways to plan your preparation.

CUET 2026: Exam Pattern

The CUET examination is mainly divided into three sections. The first is the Language Test, which includes questions related to reading comprehension, grammar, and vocabulary. The second section is the Domain-specific Test, which is based on the subjects chosen by the candidate. The third is the General Test, which includes current affairs, general knowledge, and logical reasoning.

Different colleges may follow slightly different patterns. Therefore, it is important to check the pattern required by the college where you want to seek admission. Detailed information about the exam pattern is available on the official CUET website.

Make A List Of Colleges And Courses

Before starting your preparation, decide which universities and courses you want to apply for. You should also review the previous year’s cut-off marks and counselling process. This will help you understand the score required for your desired course and plan your preparation accordingly.

Understand The Syllabus

The CUET syllabus is largely based on NCERT books of Class 12. However, the syllabus may vary slightly depending on the university and course. Therefore, prepare a list of topics according to your target college and programme and focus on the subjects that require more attention.

Create A Study Timetable

Simply studying is not enough; proper planning and scheduling are equally important. Students should aim to study 6–8 hours daily. In the beginning, you can dedicate 1–2 hours specifically for CUET preparation, while spending the rest of the time preparing for board examinations. After the board exams are over, focus entirely on CUET preparation. Allocate more time to difficult subjects and revise stronger topics regularly.

Practise Mock Tests And Previous Papers

Mock tests and previous year question papers help students understand the exam pattern and time management. Try to take one or two mock tests every week. Analyse your strengths and weaknesses after each test and gradually increase the number of mock tests. You can also practise CBSE Class 12 sample papers and CUET sample papers.

Focus On Language Preparation

To score well in the language section, practise reading comprehension regularly. Reading newspapers such as The Hindu, Times of India, and other publications can help improve reading skills. Students should also focus on grammar and vocabulary. Reading articles, magazines, and online content can further strengthen language skills.

Prepare For Domain And General Tests

For the domain-specific section, study your subjects carefully using NCERT textbooks and spend more time on difficult topics. Practising mock tests and sample questions will also improve your preparation.

For the general test, focus on current affairs, general knowledge, and logical reasoning. Reading news regularly and making short notes can be helpful.

Use Online And Coaching Resources

If self-study becomes difficult, students can seek guidance from a reputed coaching institute. Many YouTube channels and online platforms also offer video lectures, practice tests, and study materials that can support CUET preparation.

