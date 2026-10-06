CBSE To Screen Inclusive Education Sensitisation Module For School Staff Tomorrow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the screening of a sensitisation and orientation module on Inclusive Education for school staff on October 7, 2026. The 30-minute video has been developed for teaching and non-teaching personnel across CBSE-affiliated schools.

The initiative follows directives received from the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education. According to CBSE, the module focuses on Inclusive Education for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) and aims to encourage greater sensitivity, empathy, and an inclusive approach among school staff.

The board has instructed affiliated schools to facilitate the screening and ensure that as many staff members as possible take part in the programme.

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What Is The CBSE Inclusive Education Module?

The sensitisation programme consists of a 30-minute video designed to help school staff understand the needs and challenges faced by Children with Special Needs.

CBSE said the module is intended to support staff in developing a better understanding of CwSN and encourage appropriate, respectful and inclusive practices within schools. The programme is therefore aimed at staff members who interact with students in different capacities.

The screening is scheduled for October 7, 2026, and schools have been asked to make arrangements that allow their staff to participate without affecting essential school activities.

Who Can Participate In The Screening?

The module is not restricted to teaching staff. CBSE has asked schools to involve both teaching and non-teaching personnel in the screening.

The participants listed by the board include:

Teaching staff

Non-teaching staff

Aayahs

Drivers

Clerical staff

Receptionists

Deans

Wardens

Heads of Schools (HoS)

Other support personnel

CBSE has requested schools to facilitate maximum participation among their staff members.

Details Of The CBSE Screening Programme

The board has provided the following details for schools conducting the screening:

Name of the video: 30-minute module on Inclusive Education for Children with Special Needs (CwSN)

Date: October 7, 2026

Video access: http://prashast.education.gov.in/

Participants: Teaching and non-teaching staff, including support personnel

Schools affiliated with CBSE have been asked to organise the screening in a way that enables staff members to participate while ensuring that essential school activities continue without disruption.

How Is The Module Linked To PRASHAST?

According to the official information, the sensitisation programme forms part of the PRASHAST screening initiative being undertaken during the current academic year.

The initiative is aimed at screening students for probable disabilities and facilitating timely intervention. CBSE has highlighted staff sensitisation as an important part of this process, particularly in helping school personnel understand the needs and requirements of Children with Special Needs within the school environment.

The board has therefore asked schools to ensure that the programme reaches the maximum possible number of staff members.

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CBSE Seeks Maximum Participation From Schools

CBSE has also stated that data on the number of schools viewing the module will be visible at the national level. Principals and heads of CBSE-affiliated schools have been requested to ensure maximum staff participation.

The board has further sought full cooperation from schools for the effective implementation of the initiative. According to CBSE, the effort is intended to contribute towards creating a more inclusive, accessible and supportive school environment for Children with Special Needs.

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