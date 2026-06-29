Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEducationResultsCBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: This Week? Check Where and How to Download Your Scorecard

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: This Week? Check Where and How to Download Your Scorecard

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 is expected this week. Know where to check your score, download marksheets and access DigiLocker.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 01:19 PM (IST)

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 may not have to wait much longer for their results. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 soon, with scorecards likely to be released by the end of this week. Once the results are declared, students will be able to access their scorecards through the official CBSE portals at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.  

Once released, candidates will be able to view and download their provisional marksheets through the CBSE websites as well as several alternative platforms introduced by the board. 

ALSO READ: School Holidays In July 2026: Check Important Dates Before Schools Reopen

More than 6.68 lakh students appeared for the second board examination this year under CBSE's newly implemented two-exam system, which offers students an additional opportunity to improve their academic performance without waiting for the next academic session. 

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Where to Check 

After the results are declared, students can access their scorecards through the following platforms: 

  • Official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in 
  • CBSE Results portal: results.cbse.nic.in 
  • DigiLocker 
  • UMANG App 
  • SMS Service 
  • Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) 

These multiple access options have been provided to ensure that students can obtain their marksheets even if the official websites experience heavy traffic on the day of the result announcement. 

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: How to Download 

Step 1: Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the 'CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026' link available on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the required login credentials. 

Step 4: Submit the details. 

Step 5: Your results will appear on the screen. 

Step 6: Download the provisional marksheet and keep a printed copy for future reference. 

NOTE: Candidates are advised to carefully verify the details mentioned on the marksheet after downloading it. 

ALSO READ: UP School Heatwave Safety Guidelines 2026: New Rules Parents And Students Must Know

DigiLocker To Provide Digital Mark Sheets 

Apart from the official websites, CBSE will also make digital marksheets available through DigiLocker shortly after the declaration of results. 

Students can log in using their registered mobile number and access the 'Issued Documents' section to download their digital marksheet. The DigiLocker version is officially recognised by educational institutions and can be used for admissions, document verification, scholarships and other academic purposes. 

With the Class 12 revaluation results already declared, expectations are growing that the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 could also be announced within the week. However, students are advised to rely only on official CBSE announcements and avoid unverified information circulating on social media.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 29 Jun 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Cbse Result Date CBSE CBSE 2026 CBSE 10th Result 2026 CBSE Board Result 2026 CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 CBSE Scorecard Download CBSE DigiLocker Marksheet
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Results
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: This Week? Check Where and How to Download Your Scorecard
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: This Week? Check Where And How To Download Your Scorecard
Results
Kota Event Controversy: Sachin Pilot Claims Authorities Removed Rahul Gandhi Event Posters
Kota Event Controversy: Sachin Pilot Claims Authorities Removed Rahul Gandhi Event Posters
Results
CBSE Opens Class 12 Re-Evaluation Portal After Delays; Here's How Students Can Now Apply Online
CBSE Opens Class 12 Re-Evaluation Portal After Delays; Here's How Students Can Now Apply Online
Results
UK Board 12th Result 2026 OUT: UBSE Class 12 Scores Declared At ubse.uk.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here
UK Board 12th Result 2026 OUT: UBSE Class 12 Scores Declared At ubse.uk.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Sikh MLAs Appear Before Akal Takht Over Sacrilege Law
Breaking News: Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing in Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case
Big Breaking: AC Blast Triggers Massive Fire in Noida Society
Mumbai Crime: AI Angle Emerges in Mumbai Muharram Poison Capsule Case
Ram Temple Donation Theft: Champat Rai Bansal's Statement Recorded in Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget