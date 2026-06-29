CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 may not have to wait much longer for their results. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 soon, with scorecards likely to be released by the end of this week. Once the results are declared, students will be able to access their scorecards through the official CBSE portals at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

Once released, candidates will be able to view and download their provisional marksheets through the CBSE websites as well as several alternative platforms introduced by the board.

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More than 6.68 lakh students appeared for the second board examination this year under CBSE's newly implemented two-exam system, which offers students an additional opportunity to improve their academic performance without waiting for the next academic session.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Where to Check

After the results are declared, students can access their scorecards through the following platforms:

Official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in

CBSE Results portal: results.cbse.nic.in

DigiLocker

UMANG App

SMS Service

Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS)

These multiple access options have been provided to ensure that students can obtain their marksheets even if the official websites experience heavy traffic on the day of the result announcement.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026' link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the required login credentials.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: Your results will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the provisional marksheet and keep a printed copy for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates are advised to carefully verify the details mentioned on the marksheet after downloading it.

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DigiLocker To Provide Digital Mark Sheets

Apart from the official websites, CBSE will also make digital marksheets available through DigiLocker shortly after the declaration of results.

Students can log in using their registered mobile number and access the 'Issued Documents' section to download their digital marksheet. The DigiLocker version is officially recognised by educational institutions and can be used for admissions, document verification, scholarships and other academic purposes.

With the Class 12 revaluation results already declared, expectations are growing that the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 could also be announced within the week. However, students are advised to rely only on official CBSE announcements and avoid unverified information circulating on social media.

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