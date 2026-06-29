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English NewsEducationJobsRailway Technician Recruitment 2026: 6,565 Vacancies; 10th Pass, ITI And Diploma Holders Can Apply

Railway Technician Recruitment 2026: 6,565 Vacancies; 10th Pass, ITI And Diploma Holders Can Apply

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 begins June 30 for 6,565 posts. Check eligibility, last date and how to apply online.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 02:04 PM (IST)

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will open the online application process for Technician Recruitment 2026 on 30 June 2026. Eligible candidates can apply for 6,565 vacancies across Technician Grade I Signal and Technician Grade III posts through the official RRB application portal. 

The recruitment drive is being conducted under Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) No. 02/2026, issued by the Ministry of Railways. Interested candidates can submit their online applications from 30 June to 29 July 2026. Applicants are advised to complete the registration process well before the closing date to avoid any last-minute technical issues. 

ALSO READ: School Holidays In July 2026: Check Important Dates Before Schools Reopen

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Age Limit 

The age of applicants will be calculated as on 1 July 2026. 

  • Technician Grade I Signal: Candidates must be 18 to 33 years of age. 
  • Technician Grade III: Candidates must be 18 to 30 years of age. 

Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be eligible for age relaxation in accordance with the Government of India's reservation rules. 

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Application Fee 

The application fee varies according to the candidate's category: 

  • General, Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS): Rs 500 
  • Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD): Rs 250 

Candidates are advised to pay the application fee only through the official online payment options provided during the application process. 

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: How to Apply 

Step 1: Visit the official Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) application portal. 

Step 2: Register yourself by entering the required personal details. 

Step 3: Log in using your registration credentials and complete the online application form carefully. 

Step 4: Enter your Aadhaar number and ensure that the details match the information on your Class 10 certificate. 

Step 5: Upload the required documents, including your recent passport-sized photograph, signature, and other necessary certificates, in the prescribed format. 

Step 6: Pay the application fee through the available online payment methods. 

Step 7: Carefully review all the information entered in the application form before submitting it. 

Step 8: Submit the application form and download or print the confirmation page for future reference. 

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details 

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6,565 vacancies, including: 

  • 323 posts for Technician Grade I Signal 
  • 6,242 posts for Technician Grade III 

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Educational Qualification 

  • Candidates applying for Technician Grade I Signal must hold a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree or a Diploma in the relevant discipline. 
  • Applicants for Technician Grade III must have passed Class 10 and possess an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) certificate in the relevant trade. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: This Week? Check Where and How to Download Your Scorecard

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Important Instructions for Candidates 

  • Candidates can apply through only one Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for each pay level. 
  • Only one application per pay level will be accepted. If a candidate submits multiple applications for the same pay level, all applications may be rejected. 
  • Before submitting the application form, candidates should ensure that their Aadhaar details are correct and updated to avoid any verification issues during the recruitment process. 
  • The schedule for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be announced later by the Railway Recruitment Boards on their official websites. 

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 02:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jobs Railway Jobs Railway Jobs 2026 RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Railway Technician Recruitment 2026 Railway Vacancies
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