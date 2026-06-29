The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will open the online application process for Technician Recruitment 2026 on 30 June 2026. Eligible candidates can apply for 6,565 vacancies across Technician Grade I Signal and Technician Grade III posts through the official RRB application portal.

The recruitment drive is being conducted under Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) No. 02/2026, issued by the Ministry of Railways. Interested candidates can submit their online applications from 30 June to 29 July 2026. Applicants are advised to complete the registration process well before the closing date to avoid any last-minute technical issues.

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RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Age Limit

The age of applicants will be calculated as on 1 July 2026.

Technician Grade I Signal: Candidates must be 18 to 33 years of age.

Technician Grade III: Candidates must be 18 to 30 years of age.

Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be eligible for age relaxation in accordance with the Government of India's reservation rules.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

The application fee varies according to the candidate's category:

General, Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS): Rs 500

Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD): Rs 250

Candidates are advised to pay the application fee only through the official online payment options provided during the application process.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) application portal.

Step 2: Register yourself by entering the required personal details.

Step 3: Log in using your registration credentials and complete the online application form carefully.

Step 4: Enter your Aadhaar number and ensure that the details match the information on your Class 10 certificate.

Step 5: Upload the required documents, including your recent passport-sized photograph, signature, and other necessary certificates, in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee through the available online payment methods.

Step 7: Carefully review all the information entered in the application form before submitting it.

Step 8: Submit the application form and download or print the confirmation page for future reference.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6,565 vacancies, including:

323 posts for Technician Grade I Signal

6,242 posts for Technician Grade III

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for Technician Grade I Signal must hold a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree or a Diploma in the relevant discipline.

Applicants for Technician Grade III must have passed Class 10 and possess an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) certificate in the relevant trade.

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RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Important Instructions for Candidates

Candidates can apply through only one Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for each pay level.

Only one application per pay level will be accepted. If a candidate submits multiple applications for the same pay level, all applications may be rejected.

Before submitting the application form, candidates should ensure that their Aadhaar details are correct and updated to avoid any verification issues during the recruitment process.

The schedule for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be announced later by the Railway Recruitment Boards on their official websites.

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