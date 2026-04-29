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HomeEducationICSE, ISC Results 2026 Tomorrow: Know Date, Time And Where To Check Scores

ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Tomorrow: Know Date, Time And Where To Check Scores

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the results of the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) Year 2026 main examinations on April 30, 2026, at 11:00 AM.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 11:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ICSE, ISC results for 2026 declared April 30th, 11 AM.
  • Students check results via CISCE website, Careers, DigiLocker.
  • Schools access tabulation registers through Careers Portal.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the results of the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) Year 2026 main examinations on April 30, 2026, at 11:00 AM.

Where To Check ICSE, ISC Results

Candidates will be able to access their results through the following platforms:

  • CISCE’s official website: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations website
  • Careers Portal
  • DigiLocker Portal

How To Check Results On CISCE Website

To access the result on the CISCE website:

  • Select ‘ICSE’ from the course dropdown for Class X results or ‘ISC’ for Class XII results.
  • Enter the Unique ID, Index Number, and CAPTCHA displayed on the screen.
  • Click on the result link to view marks.
  • To print the result, click the ‘Print’ button on the results page.
  • How Schools Can Access Tabulation Register

Schools can access the tabulation register through the Careers Portal by following these steps:

  • Log in to the Careers Portal.
  • Click on the ‘Examination’ tile.
  • Select ‘ICSE’ or ‘ISC’ from the menu bar.
  • Click on ‘Reports’.
  • Select ‘Result Tabulation’ to view or print the school’s tabulation register.
  • Click on ‘Comparison Table’ to view or print the same.

How To Check Results On DigiLocker

Candidates may also access their results via the DigiLocker results portal.

Steps to check results on DigiLocker:

  • Visit the DigiLocker results portal.
  • Locate the CISCE section on the landing page.
  • Click on ‘Get Class X Result’ or ‘Get Class XII Result’.
  • Enter the required details: Index Number, Unique ID, Date of Birth

Helpdesk For Result Queries

For any queries related to the results, schools may contact the CISCE Helpdesk at helpdesk@cisce.org or call 1800-203-2414.

Education Loan Information:
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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the ICSE and ISC Year 2026 results be released?

The ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) Year 2026 main examination results will be declared on April 30, 2026, at 11:00 AM.

Where can I check my ICSE or ISC results?

You can check your results on CISCE's official website, the Careers Portal, or the DigiLocker Portal.

How do I check my result on the CISCE website?

Select 'ICSE' or 'ISC', enter your Unique ID, Index Number, and CAPTCHA, then click the result link to view and print your marks.

How can schools access the tabulation register?

Schools can log in to the Careers Portal, navigate to 'Examination', select 'ICSE' or 'ISC', and then choose 'Result Tabulation' or 'Comparison Table'.

How can I check my result on DigiLocker?

Visit the DigiLocker results portal, find the CISCE section, click on the relevant class result, and enter your Index Number, Unique ID, and Date of Birth.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 11:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
ICSE ISC Results 2026 Tomorrow Know Date Time And Where To Check Scores
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