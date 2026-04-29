The ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) Year 2026 main examination results will be declared on April 30, 2026, at 11:00 AM.
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ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Tomorrow: Know Date, Time And Where To Check Scores
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the results of the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) Year 2026 main examinations on April 30, 2026, at 11:00 AM.
- ICSE, ISC results for 2026 declared April 30th, 11 AM.
- Students check results via CISCE website, Careers, DigiLocker.
- Schools access tabulation registers through Careers Portal.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the results of the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) Year 2026 main examinations on April 30, 2026, at 11:00 AM.
Where To Check ICSE, ISC Results
Candidates will be able to access their results through the following platforms:
- CISCE’s official website: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations website
- Careers Portal
- DigiLocker Portal
How To Check Results On CISCE Website
To access the result on the CISCE website:
- Select ‘ICSE’ from the course dropdown for Class X results or ‘ISC’ for Class XII results.
- Enter the Unique ID, Index Number, and CAPTCHA displayed on the screen.
- Click on the result link to view marks.
- To print the result, click the ‘Print’ button on the results page.
- How Schools Can Access Tabulation Register
Schools can access the tabulation register through the Careers Portal by following these steps:
- Log in to the Careers Portal.
- Click on the ‘Examination’ tile.
- Select ‘ICSE’ or ‘ISC’ from the menu bar.
- Click on ‘Reports’.
- Select ‘Result Tabulation’ to view or print the school’s tabulation register.
- Click on ‘Comparison Table’ to view or print the same.
How To Check Results On DigiLocker
Candidates may also access their results via the DigiLocker results portal.
Steps to check results on DigiLocker:
- Visit the DigiLocker results portal.
- Locate the CISCE section on the landing page.
- Click on ‘Get Class X Result’ or ‘Get Class XII Result’.
- Enter the required details: Index Number, Unique ID, Date of Birth
Helpdesk For Result Queries
For any queries related to the results, schools may contact the CISCE Helpdesk at helpdesk@cisce.org or call 1800-203-2414.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When will the ICSE and ISC Year 2026 results be released?
Where can I check my ICSE or ISC results?
You can check your results on CISCE's official website, the Careers Portal, or the DigiLocker Portal.
How do I check my result on the CISCE website?
Select 'ICSE' or 'ISC', enter your Unique ID, Index Number, and CAPTCHA, then click the result link to view and print your marks.
How can schools access the tabulation register?
Schools can log in to the Careers Portal, navigate to 'Examination', select 'ICSE' or 'ISC', and then choose 'Result Tabulation' or 'Comparison Table'.
How can I check my result on DigiLocker?
Visit the DigiLocker results portal, find the CISCE section, click on the relevant class result, and enter your Index Number, Unique ID, and Date of Birth.