ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Tomorrow: Know Date, Time And Where To Check Scores

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ICSE, ISC results for 2026 declared April 30th, 11 AM.

Students check results via CISCE website, Careers, DigiLocker.

Schools access tabulation registers through Careers Portal.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the results of the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) Year 2026 main examinations on April 30, 2026, at 11:00 AM.

Where To Check ICSE, ISC Results

Candidates will be able to access their results through the following platforms:

CISCE’s official website: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations website

Careers Portal

DigiLocker Portal

How To Check Results On CISCE Website

To access the result on the CISCE website:

Select ‘ICSE’ from the course dropdown for Class X results or ‘ISC’ for Class XII results.

Enter the Unique ID, Index Number, and CAPTCHA displayed on the screen.

Click on the result link to view marks.

To print the result, click the ‘Print’ button on the results page.

How Schools Can Access Tabulation Register

Schools can access the tabulation register through the Careers Portal by following these steps:

Log in to the Careers Portal.

Click on the ‘Examination’ tile.

Select ‘ICSE’ or ‘ISC’ from the menu bar.

Click on ‘Reports’.

Select ‘Result Tabulation’ to view or print the school’s tabulation register.

Click on ‘Comparison Table’ to view or print the same.

How To Check Results On DigiLocker

Candidates may also access their results via the DigiLocker results portal.

Steps to check results on DigiLocker:

Visit the DigiLocker results portal.

Locate the CISCE section on the landing page.

Click on ‘Get Class X Result’ or ‘Get Class XII Result’.

Enter the required details: Index Number, Unique ID, Date of Birth

Helpdesk For Result Queries

For any queries related to the results, schools may contact the CISCE Helpdesk at helpdesk@cisce.org or call 1800-203-2414.

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