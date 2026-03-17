Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationGATE 2026 Final Answer Key Out At gate2026.iitg.ac.in, Here's How To Download

GATE 2026 Final Answer Key Out At gate2026.iitg.ac.in, Here's How To Download

GATE 2026 final answer key released; results on March 19, scorecard valid for 3 years, login via GOAPS portal.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 09:53 AM (IST)

GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has released the final answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). Candidates who took the exam can check their qualifying status and download the answer key by logging into the GOAPS portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. 

The final answer keys have been released after thoroughly reviewing the objections raised by candidates. It is important to note that this revised answer key is final and cannot be challenged further. 

Candidates who appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) can access the final answer key by logging into the GOAPS portal using their enrolment ID and password. The official GATE scores and All India Ranks (AIR) will be calculated based on this final version. 

GATE Final Answer Key 2026: How to Download  

Step 1: Go to the official GATE 2026 website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “GATE 2026 Final Answer Key”. 

Step 3: You will be redirected to the GOAPS portal. 

Step 4: Log in using your enrolment ID or email address and password. 

Step 5: Complete the arithmetic captcha and click on the “Submit” button. 

Step 6: Select your paper code (such as CS, ME, CE, or EE) and download the PDF. 

Step 7: Match the final answer key with your response sheet to estimate your likely score. 

Direct Link To Check - GATE Final Answer Key 2026

GATE Result 2026: Expected Cut-Off 

The GATE 2026 cut-off will depend on several factors, including the number of candidates who appeared for the exam, the availability of seats, and the overall difficulty level of the question paper. Early feedback from subject experts indicates that core branches such as Mechanical and Civil were of “moderate to tough” difficulty, while Computer Science (CS) saw intense competition due to a higher number of applicants. 

Candidates should understand that meeting the minimum qualifying marks is necessary to receive a GATE scorecard. However, securing admission to top institutes like IIT Bombay or IIT Delhi usually requires a raw score that is around 20–30% higher than the basic cut-off. 

GATE 2026: Result Date 

As per the information bulletin, the GATE 2026 results will be declared on March 19, 2026. It also clarifies that qualifying for the exam does not ensure admission, scholarship, or employment. Decisions regarding admission are made by individual institutes based on their own eligibility criteria. Similarly, securing a job in a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) depends entirely on the recruitment process followed by that organisation. 

"Qualifying in the GATE examination does NOT guarantee admission, scholarship, or a job. Admission to any institute is fully dependent on the admitting institute’s criteria for educational qualification. GATE qualification does not assure a public sector undertaking (PSU) job, as it depends on the recruitment procedure of the concerned PSU. No responsibility is assumed for admission, scholarship, or a job," the bulletin reads. 

The GATE 2026 scorecard will be valid for three years from the date the results are announced. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 17 Mar 2026 09:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News IIT Guwahati GATE 2026 GATE 2026 Final Answer Key IIT Guwahati GATE 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
GATE 2026 Final Answer Key Out At gate2026.iitg.ac.in, Here's How To Download
GATE 2026 Final Answer Key Out At gate2026.iitg.ac.in, Here's How To Download
Education
Over 13,000 Teacher Posts Vacant In KVs, Navodaya Schools; Centre Says Recruitment Is Ongoing
Over 13,000 Teacher Posts Vacant In KVs, Navodaya Schools; Centre Says Recruitment Is Ongoing
Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today March 17, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
School Assembly News Headlines Today March 17, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Education
Congress MP Flags Lack Of Separate Toilets For Girls In Government Schools
Congress MP Flags Lack Of Separate Toilets For Girls In Government Schools
Advertisement

Videos

Kabul Under Fire: Pakistan–Afghanistan Conflict Intensifies, Massive Airstrikes Hit Kabul, Hundreds Feared Dead
Breaking News: Pakistan–Afghanistan Conflict Escalates as Massive Airstrikes Hit Kabul
Breaking News: Pakistan Launches Massive Airstrikes on Kabul, Over 400 Reported Dead
Breaking: Iran Strikes Dubai Airport with Drones, Flights Halted Amid Gulf Tensions
Developing: Trump Faces Setback as Allies Refuse Naval Support Amid Hormuz Strait Crisis
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget