GATE 2026 Final Answer Key Out At gate2026.iitg.ac.in, Here's How To Download

GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has released the final answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). Candidates who took the exam can check their qualifying status and download the answer key by logging into the GOAPS portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

The final answer keys have been released after thoroughly reviewing the objections raised by candidates. It is important to note that this revised answer key is final and cannot be challenged further.

Candidates who appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) can access the final answer key by logging into the GOAPS portal using their enrolment ID and password. The official GATE scores and All India Ranks (AIR) will be calculated based on this final version.

GATE Final Answer Key 2026: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official GATE 2026 website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “GATE 2026 Final Answer Key”.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the GOAPS portal.

Step 4: Log in using your enrolment ID or email address and password.

Step 5: Complete the arithmetic captcha and click on the “Submit” button.

Step 6: Select your paper code (such as CS, ME, CE, or EE) and download the PDF.

Step 7: Match the final answer key with your response sheet to estimate your likely score.

Direct Link To Check - GATE Final Answer Key 2026

GATE Result 2026: Expected Cut-Off

The GATE 2026 cut-off will depend on several factors, including the number of candidates who appeared for the exam, the availability of seats, and the overall difficulty level of the question paper. Early feedback from subject experts indicates that core branches such as Mechanical and Civil were of “moderate to tough” difficulty, while Computer Science (CS) saw intense competition due to a higher number of applicants.

Candidates should understand that meeting the minimum qualifying marks is necessary to receive a GATE scorecard. However, securing admission to top institutes like IIT Bombay or IIT Delhi usually requires a raw score that is around 20–30% higher than the basic cut-off.

GATE 2026: Result Date

As per the information bulletin, the GATE 2026 results will be declared on March 19, 2026. It also clarifies that qualifying for the exam does not ensure admission, scholarship, or employment. Decisions regarding admission are made by individual institutes based on their own eligibility criteria. Similarly, securing a job in a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) depends entirely on the recruitment process followed by that organisation.

"Qualifying in the GATE examination does NOT guarantee admission, scholarship, or a job. Admission to any institute is fully dependent on the admitting institute’s criteria for educational qualification. GATE qualification does not assure a public sector undertaking (PSU) job, as it depends on the recruitment procedure of the concerned PSU. No responsibility is assumed for admission, scholarship, or a job," the bulletin reads.

The GATE 2026 scorecard will be valid for three years from the date the results are announced.

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