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English NewsEducationCBSE Issues New Advisory: Students And Parents Asked To Take Cyber Hygiene Certification Course

CBSE Issues New Advisory: Students And Parents Asked To Take Cyber Hygiene Certification Course

CBSE has asked schools to encourage students, parents and teachers to take a cyber hygiene certification course and strengthen cyber safety awareness.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 01:05 PM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed its affiliated schools to step up cyber safety awareness by encouraging students, parents and teachers to participate in a 2.5-hour cyber hygiene certification course. The board has also asked schools to establish cyber clubs and conduct regular awareness programmes to help students develop safe online habits. 

The initiative is part of a nationwide cyber awareness campaign led by the Ministry of Home Affairs' Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). It aims to educate school communities about cyber threats and equip them with the knowledge required to stay safe in an increasingly digital world. 

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CBSE Calls for Greater Cyber Safety Awareness in Schools 

According to a senior CBSE official, the campaign seeks to strengthen awareness about cybercrime and promote responsible digital behaviour among students, teachers, and parents. 

"The initiative, under a nationwide campaign by the Home Minister's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), aims to strengthen cybercrime awareness and promote cyber hygiene among students, teachers and parents. This is crucial as children's increasing use of digital platforms exposes them to online risks, including grooming, cyberbullying, identity theft, online harassment, and financial cyberfraud," a senior board official said. 

Recognising that children are spending more time online for learning and communication, the board has emphasised the need for schools to play an active role in building awareness about digital safety and cyber hygiene. 

Monthly 'Cyber Jagrookta Diwas' Activities Recommended 

As part of the advisory, CBSE has recommended that schools observe the first Wednesday of every month as "Cyber Jagrookta Diwas" by organising a range of awareness activities. 

These may include quizzes, debates, speeches, poster-making competitions, cyber safety pledge drives, and awareness sessions focused on responsible internet use. Schools have also been encouraged to include cyber safety topics during annual functions, parent-teacher meetings, and other outreach programmes to maximise participation. 

In addition, educational institutions have been advised to circulate a cyber safety pledge among students and obtain signatures from their parents. The pledge highlights responsible social media behaviour, safe online practices, and essential cyber hygiene measures. 

Schools Encouraged to Use Interactive Learning Resources 

To make cyber awareness more engaging, CBSE has suggested that schools display cyber safety advisories on parent portals and share a cybercrime awareness comic book developed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. 

The board has also encouraged students and parents to follow "Cyberdost" on social media for regular updates and tips on staying safe online. Schools may further use interactive learning tools such as the cyber awareness "Snake and Ladder" game to make cyber education more accessible and interesting for children. 

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Highlighting the importance of the initiative, I4C Director Nishant Kumar said, "Awareness is our strongest preventive tool. By reaching students, teachers, and parents through schools, we are creating a culture of cyber safety that can help protect families and communities from emerging online threats." 

With cyber threats continuing to evolve, CBSE's latest advisory aims to ensure that students, parents, and teachers are better prepared to identify online risks and adopt safe digital practices in their everyday lives. 

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
CBSE News Education News CBSE CBSE Advisory Cyber Hygiene Course CBSE Cyber Hygiene Course
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