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English NewsEducationCBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected Today? Check Latest Update, Result Time and Official Websites

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected Today? Check Latest Update, Result Time and Official Websites

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 is expected soon. Check the latest update, official websites, download steps and alternative ways to access your scorecard.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 02:25 PM (IST)

CBSE Second Board Exam Result Date 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 shortly. Although the Board had earlier indicated that the results would be announced in June, it has not yet confirmed the official date and time. Once the results are released, students can view and download their scorecards from the official CBSE websites, cbse.gov.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. 

More than 6 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026, which is expected to be announced in the first week of July. In addition, over 85,000 students appeared for the compartment examination. 

Once the results are declared, CBSE will issue a revised marksheet reflecting the best score achieved by each student in accordance with the Board's policy. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: LOC Submission Begins, Schools Must Register Students By July 8

What to Do If the CBSE Result Website Is Slow 

As lakhs of students are expected to check their results at the same time, the official CBSE websites may become slow or temporarily unavailable due to heavy traffic. If this happens, there is no need to worry. Students can wait for a while and try again later or use other official platforms such as DigiLocker and the UMANG app to access their scorecards. 

CBSE also provides the option to check results through SMS and the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS), giving students additional ways to view their marks if the websites are busy. 

Students are advised to rely only on official CBSE websites and platforms for result updates. They should avoid believing or sharing unverified information circulating on social media about the result date or time. 

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: How to Download Your Scorecard 

Step 1: Go to the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026' link. 

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the required login details. 

Step 4: Click Submit to view your results. 

Step 5: Your provisional marksheet will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 6: Download the marksheet and take a printout for future reference. 

Note: After downloading your marksheet, check all the details carefully. If you notice any errors, contact your school or the CBSE authorities at the earliest. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 Result This Week? Check Expected Date, How To Download Your Scorecard

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: How to Check Your Scorecard on the UMANG App 

Students can easily check their CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 using the UMANG app, one of the official platforms for accessing board results. The app offers a simple and convenient way to view and download your digital marksheet. 

To get started, open the UMANG app and sign in using your registered mobile number. Search for CBSE, select Class 10 Result 2026, and enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID. 

After submitting the required details, your results will be displayed on the screen. You can then download and save your digital marksheet for future use.

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Exam Result CBSE CBSE Board Exam 2026 CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026
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