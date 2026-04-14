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HomeEducationCBSE CT&AI Books OUT: AI Curriculum for Classes 3–8 Announced, Check Direct Link & Key Changes

CBSE CT&AI Books OUT: AI Curriculum for Classes 3–8 Announced, Check Direct Link & Key Changes

CBSE launches CT&AI books for Classes 3–8 under NEP. Check AI curriculum changes, NCERT link, and key updates for schools and students.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 11:09 AM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education has introduced new Students’ and Teachers’ Resource Books for Computational Thinking and Artificial Intelligence (CT&AI) for Classes 3 to 8. This move aligns with the broader vision of the National Education Policy to bring emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Big Data into mainstream school education. 

The initiative is designed to help students develop essential 21st-century skills while making classroom learning more interactive and technology-driven. 

With rising buzz around “CBSE AI curriculum” and “NEP 2020 updates”, this move marks a big shift towards future-ready education in India.

CBSE Integrates AI Learning with National Curriculum Framework 

The newly launched CT&AI materials are based on the recommendations of the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023. The framework promotes modern teaching methods, including the use of augmented reality, virtual reality, and virtual labs to enhance student engagement. 

The aim is to build critical thinking, creativity, and interdisciplinary understanding among learners from an early stage. By embedding these concepts into school education, CBSE is working towards preparing students for a technology-driven future. 

AI Literacy Target Set for 2030 with Structured Framework 

CBSE has rolled out a well-defined CT&AI curriculum for Classes 3 to 8, targeting the development of AI literacy among students by 2030. The framework combines Computational Thinking, Artificial Intelligence, ethical considerations, and unplugged learning techniques. 

Computational Thinking has been positioned as a core skill, extending its relevance beyond AI to include domains such as cybersecurity and networking basics. The curriculum has been carefully designed to remain platform-independent, ensuring that students focus on concepts rather than specific tools or software.  

As part of the transition, CBSE has decided to discontinue existing AI courses for Class IX from the 2026–27 academic session. However, Class X students in the same academic year will continue under the current system. Meanwhile, the National Council of Educational Research and Training will introduce CT&AI modules for Classes 9 to 12 for internal assessment. 

Resource Books Designed as Companion to NCERT Mathematics 

Unlike traditional textbooks, these resource books are meant to complement the existing NCERT Mathematics curriculum. The content follows the same chapter sequence, making it easier for teachers to integrate CT&AI topics into regular lessons without modifying their teaching plans. 

The material includes practical problems related to number systems, geometry, proportional reasoning, and data handling. Students are encouraged to apply skills such as pattern recognition, decomposition, and algorithmic thinking while solving these problems. 

Additionally, the AI component familiarises students with the project lifecycle, data-driven decision-making, and ethical concerns like bias and fairness in technology. 

Focus on Analytical and Thinking-Based Learning 

CBSE has emphasised that the questions included in the resource books are structured to promote logical reasoning and problem-solving abilities. Teachers are encouraged to guide students through discussions rather than relying solely on direct instruction.  

The board has also suggested giving students enough time to explore solutions independently before engaging in classroom discussions. Activity-based exercises have been included in several chapters to help build conceptual clarity before moving on to more complex problems. 

Schools have been instructed to download the resource materials from the official CBSE academic website and incorporate them into their teaching process. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE NEP NCERT CBSE Launches CT Books CBSE Launches AI Books
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