HomeEducationCBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2026: Key Papers Tomorrow, Important Guidelines And Last-Minute Tips For Students

CBSE Class 12 exams begin Feb 17; check key guidelines, timings and last-minute tips for Biotechnology and Entrepreneurship papers.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 01:18 PM (IST)

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the Class 10 secondary and Class 12 senior secondary board examinations for 2026 on February 17. All papers will be conducted in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. 

For Class 10 students, the first paper is Mathematics (Basic and Standard). Meanwhile, Class 12 students will appear for Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand (English and Hindi). Students are advised to carefully follow exam-day instructions to avoid any last-minute stress. 

Massive Exam Scale This Year 

According to CBSE, a total of 18,57,479 Class 12 students are expected to appear across 120 subjects. The Board will manage approximately 1,00,44,295 (10.4 crore) answer books during the examination cycle. 

Highlighting the large scale of the examinations which also includes overseas centres Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said the Board is moving towards digital evaluation to improve efficiency and accuracy. 

CBSE Exam Day Guidelines Students Must Follow 

  • Students must strictly adhere to CBSE’s instructions on exam day: 
  • Carry a printed copy of the CBSE admit card. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without it. 
  • Wear the proper school uniform and bring the school identity card. 
  • Reach the exam centre at least 25–30 minutes before the reporting time to avoid delays. 
  • Do not carry prohibited items such as smartwatches, mobile phones, or any electronic devices. Possession of such gadgets can lead to disqualification. 
  • Bring your own stationery, as borrowing inside the exam hall is not allowed. A transparent water bottle is permitted. 
  • Use only a ‘blue or black’ pen while writing the exam. Students will get 15 minutes to read the question paper before writing. 

CBSE to Introduce Digital Evaluation 

Meanwhile, CBSE is preparing to implement ‘On-Screen Marking’ (OSM) for Class 12 board exams starting in 2026. The Board described this as a “much-needed shift” from manual checking of answer sheets to a fully digital evaluation system. 

Announcing the initiative during a live webcast, Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said the move would provide a ‘next level experience’ in evaluation and help reduce errors, speed up result processing, and improve transparency. 

Students appearing tomorrow are advised to stay calm, revise key points, and follow all guidelines carefully for a smooth examination experience. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 16 Feb 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE Class 12 Exams CBSE Board Exams 2026 CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2026
