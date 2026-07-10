CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Final Scorecard Anytime Now, Direct Link To Check

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 shortly. Students who appeared for the second board examination, conducted between 15 May and 21 May 2026, will be able to check their results online once they are announced. The provisional scorecards will be available on the official CBSE websites at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Candidates will need their login credentials to view and download their provisional marksheet once the results are announced online.

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From the 2026 academic session, CBSE has introduced a two-board exam system for Class 10. The new system gives students an additional opportunity to improve their scores if they are not satisfied with their performance in the main board examination.

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE results website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the provisional marksheet and take a printout for future reference

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Passing Criteria

Students who could not clear the Class 10 board examination in their first attempt must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass the second board exam. They are required to score at least 33 per cent in each subject as well as overall. In some cases, if a student misses the passing mark by a small margin, CBSE may award grace marks in accordance with its rules.

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Main Exam Pass Percentage

The CBSE Class 10 Main Examination 2026 recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.70 per cent, according to the results declared on 15 April 2026. Students who appeared for the second board examination are now waiting for the results, which are expected to be announced in the second week of July on the official CBSE result websites.

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