Khan Sir's Bail Verdict Deferred As Judge's Absence Delays Order

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English NewsCitiesPatna Court Defers Khan Sir's Bail Verdict Due To Judge's Absence

Patna Court Defers Khan Sir's Bail Verdict Due To Judge's Absence

The bail verdict for educator Khan Sir and five co-accused has been postponed due to the absence of the judge.

Written By : Aryan Anand |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 11:19 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Patna court deferred order on Khan Sir's bail.
  • Case involves firing incident at Khan Sir's institute.
  • Defence stated Khan Sir not involved, guards acted defensively.
  • Khan Sir retains interim protection until bail decision.

A Patna court on Friday deferred its order on the bail pleas of educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, and five others in connection with the coaching institute firing case after the matter could not be taken up due to the absence of the presiding judge. The court had reserved its verdict during the previous hearing.

The court was scheduled to pronounce its order on the anticipatory bail plea of Khan Sir, along with the bail pleas of five others linked to the case. However, the verdict could not be delivered on Friday due to the judge's absence. A fresh date for the order is awaited.

Bail Pleas Reserved Earlier

During the previous hearing, the court had reserved its order after hearing arguments from both sides. Besides Khan Sir's anticipatory bail plea, the court also heard the regular bail applications of his security guards and anticipatory bail pleas filed by three members of his coaching institute staff.

The case stems from a firing incident in early June after Khan Sir's coaching institute was allegedly vandalised by a group of miscreants. His security guards are accused of opening fire during the incident.

Counsel appearing for Khan Sir had argued that the educator was not directly involved in the firing and that the incident was an act of private defence by the security personnel. The defence also maintained that Khan Sir had cooperated with the police throughout the investigation. The court had earlier granted him interim protection from coercive action, which remains in force until the bail plea is decided.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest development regarding Khan Sir's bail plea?

A Patna court deferred its order on Khan Sir's anticipatory bail plea and those of five others. The verdict was postponed due to the presiding judge's absence.

What is the reason for Khan Sir's legal trouble?

The case stems from a firing incident in early June after his coaching institute was vandalized. His security guards are accused of opening fire during the event.

What is Khan Sir's defense argument?

His counsel argued he was not directly involved in the firing incident. They stated it was an act of private defense by his security personnel.

About the author Aryan Anand

Aryan Anand is a journalist with ABP News, a writer and storyteller driven by a passion for impactful narratives. He approaches journalism with curiosity, perspective, and a commitment to meaningful storytelling.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 11:19 AM (IST)
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