Khan Sir's Bail Verdict Deferred As Judge's Absence Delays Order

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Patna court deferred order on Khan Sir's bail.

Case involves firing incident at Khan Sir's institute.

Defence stated Khan Sir not involved, guards acted defensively.

Khan Sir retains interim protection until bail decision.

A Patna court on Friday deferred its order on the bail pleas of educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, and five others in connection with the coaching institute firing case after the matter could not be taken up due to the absence of the presiding judge. The court had reserved its verdict during the previous hearing.

The court was scheduled to pronounce its order on the anticipatory bail plea of Khan Sir, along with the bail pleas of five others linked to the case. However, the verdict could not be delivered on Friday due to the judge's absence. A fresh date for the order is awaited.

Bail Pleas Reserved Earlier

During the previous hearing, the court had reserved its order after hearing arguments from both sides. Besides Khan Sir's anticipatory bail plea, the court also heard the regular bail applications of his security guards and anticipatory bail pleas filed by three members of his coaching institute staff.

The case stems from a firing incident in early June after Khan Sir's coaching institute was allegedly vandalised by a group of miscreants. His security guards are accused of opening fire during the incident.

Counsel appearing for Khan Sir had argued that the educator was not directly involved in the firing and that the incident was an act of private defence by the security personnel. The defence also maintained that Khan Sir had cooperated with the police throughout the investigation. The court had earlier granted him interim protection from coercive action, which remains in force until the bail plea is decided.