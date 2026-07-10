Heavy rainfall has prompted authorities in several parts of North India to suspend classes on July 10, 2026, with schools remaining closed in districts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. The precautionary step comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in many regions.

Officials have urged students and parents to stay in touch with their respective schools for the latest updates, as weather conditions continue to change across several districts.

ALSO READ: School Assembly News Headlines Today July 10, Top National, International, Sports, Business News

UP Schools Closed Today Amid Rain Alert

The Ghaziabad district administration has announced the closure of all schools on July 10, 2026, following continuous rainfall and concerns over student safety. The move has been taken to minimise risks arising from waterlogging, poor visibility and adverse weather conditions.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department had issued an orange alert for the district, warning of thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and possible hailstorms. However, the IMD website currently shows 'No Warning' for Ghaziabad.

Heavy showers that lashed the National Capital Region on Thursday morning led to widespread waterlogging, causing traffic congestion across Noida and Ghaziabad. District officials are closely monitoring the evolving weather situation and may issue further advisories if required. Students facing any confusion regarding the holiday have been advised to contact their respective school authorities.

Uttarakhand Declares School Holiday in Multiple Districts

Several districts in Uttarakhand have also declared a holiday for schools and Anganwadi centres after continuous rainfall and an orange alert issued by the IMD.

Authorities said the decision has been taken as a preventive measure as heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, is expected in many areas. Residents have also been advised to remain cautious due to the possibility of rain-related incidents.

In Dehradun, all government, government-aided and private schools from Classes 1 to 12, along with Anganwadi centres, will remain closed on July 10. The weather department has warned of intense rainfall that could lead to waterlogging, landslides and other disruptions.

Similar closure orders have also been issued in Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Almora, Tehri and Haridwar, where district administrations cited the safety of students and school staff as the top priority.

ALSO READ: Low NEET Score? These Medical Colleges Offer MBBS At Affordable Fees, Check Here

Himachal Pradesh Schools Closed in Solan and Sirmaur

Educational institutions in Solan and Sirmaur districts of Himachal Pradesh will also remain closed today due to persistent rainfall.

According to media reports, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts. Since Wednesday morning, several parts of the hill state have witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning.

Rainfall data showed Nahan in Sirmaur district received the highest rainfall at 89.6 mm, followed by Solan (46.8 mm), Jot (45.2 mm), Malroan (41 mm), Sarahan (38.7 mm), Paonta Sahib (34.4 mm), Kalpa (29.9 mm), Bilaspur (24.8 mm), Guler (24.4 mm), Shimla and Jatton Barrage (23.2 mm each), Dhaulakuan (20.9 mm), Rohru (20.5 mm) and Kufri (20 mm), according to PTI reports.

With rainfall expected to continue in several regions, students and parents are advised to regularly check official announcements issued by district administrations and schools before travelling.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI