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English NewsNewsIndiaBecome Expert Mother Before An IAS Officer: UP Governor Anandiben Patel To Women

Become Expert Mother Before An IAS Officer: UP Governor Anandiben Patel To Women

The governor also urged parents to remain actively involved in their children's lives instead of considering their role complete once they secure admission to a school or college.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 10:37 AM (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has said women should prioritise becoming an "expert mother" before aspiring to careers such as an IAS officer or a teacher, underlining the importance of family values and parental responsibilities.

Addressing students, parents and faculty members at the 41st convocation of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Patel said professional success should go hand in hand with fulfilling responsibilities at home.

"Whether you become an IAS officer or a teacher, first become an expert mother. Everyone should know how to cook food prepared at home," she said.

Pursue Career Even After Marriage: Guv

She encouraged women to continue pursuing higher education and careers even after marriage, while also contributing to the well-being of their families and society. According to Patel, education and skills should ultimately be used for nation-building.

The governor also urged parents to remain actively involved in their children's lives instead of considering their role complete once they secure admission to a school or college.

"Parents should know what their children are doing after they enter educational institutions. Even a small lapse in supervision can negatively affect their future," she said.

Expressing concern over the increasing number of crimes against women and incidents of domestic violence, Patel said the value of education should not be measured by academic achievements alone.

"If degrees are increasing but society continues to witness such crimes, it reflects the true state of our education. Moral values are as important as academic knowledge," she said.

According to PTI, a total of 1,07,713 students were awarded degrees at the convocation, with women winning nearly 82 per cent of the medals.

Before You Go

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
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UP Governor UP News Anandiben Patel
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