Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Samrat Choudhary chairs NDA meeting with alliance leaders.

Focus on strengthening government-organisation coordination and public feedback.

Discussing Bankipur bypoll strategy and future political unity plans.

Meeting aims to reinforce NDA cohesion before upcoming challenges.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary will chair a crucial NDA meeting at Lok Sevak Awas on Friday, bringing together ministers, senior alliance leaders and district presidents of all five constituent parties for the first direct interaction between the chief minister and the coalition's district-level organisational leadership.

Leaders From All NDA Allies To Attend

The meeting, scheduled to begin at 12 noon and expected to last around two hours, will be attended by leaders from the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM). District presidents of all five NDA allies, Bihar government ministers and senior coalition leaders have been invited. Former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is also likely to attend.

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Coordination, Governance Under Focus

According to sources, the meeting will focus on strengthening coordination between the government and the alliance's organisational structure down to the district level. Discussions are expected on the political situation across districts, implementation of government welfare schemes, public issues and improving coordination among alliance partners.

The chief minister is also likely to seek grassroots feedback on the government's performance and hear organisational suggestions regarding governance and public outreach.

Bankipur Bypoll, Future Strategy Likely

The NDA may also deliberate on its strategy for the upcoming Bankipur Assembly bypoll. Alliance leaders are expected to discuss future political planning and project unity among coalition partners.

While the official agenda is centred on government-organisation coordination and a review of development works, the meeting is also seen as an exercise to reinforce cohesion within the NDA ahead of key political challenges in Bihar.

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