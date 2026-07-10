Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was laid to rest at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, Iran. His burial took place in the Dar al-Dhikr prayer hall within the shrine complex.
Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Laid To Rest In Mashhad Amid Renewed US-Iran Hostilities
Thousands of mourners gathered at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad during the funeral procession of Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was laid to rest months after being killed in US strikes.
- Former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei laid to rest in Mashhad.
- Thousands mourned, his son led prayers amid massive crowds.
- US-Iran relations deteriorated; Trump ended recent peace efforts.
- Trump called Iran
Former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US-Israeli strike earlier this year, was laid to rest at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad on Thursday.
The funeral took place as relations between Tehran and Washington deteriorated once again following US President Donald Trump's remarks signalling the collapse of recent diplomatic efforts.
Thousands Gather For Final Farewell
According to Iran's Press TV, Khamenei was buried at the Dar al-Dhikr prayer hall within the Imam Reza shrine complex after his coffin was carried around the tomb of Imam Reza in accordance with funeral traditions.
Funeral prayers were led by his eldest son, Seyyed Mostafa Khamenei, who performed the final religious rites before the burial.
VIDEO | Iran: Ayatollah Seyyed Mostafa Khamenei leads prayer at funeral procession of his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Mashhad.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 9, 2026
(Source: Telewebion)
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/yf32xZ4Ab8
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Massive Crowds Fill Funeral Route
Iran's state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), reported that Khamenei's body had to be flown to the shrine because of the massive crowds that filled the route between Danesh intersection and the Imam Reza shrine.
Television footage showed thousands of mourners lining the streets and surrounding the funeral convoy as it made its way through Mashhad. State media also aired visuals of participants carrying anti-Trump banners during the procession, underscoring Tehran's accusation that the United States was responsible for the former leader's death.
CNN reported that Iran's newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was not expected to attend the public funeral ceremonies.
Ali Khamenei was killed in a joint US-Israeli strike on February 28, an attack that sparked a broader conflict across West Asia. Following his death, his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was appointed as the Islamic Republic's new Supreme Leader.
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US-Iran Ceasefire Efforts Falter
Last month, Washington and Tehran reached a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) intended to reduce hostilities and establish a 60-day framework for technical negotiations. The proposed talks included discussions on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear programme.
However, the diplomatic momentum appeared to unravel after Trump said the ceasefire arrangement no longer held any value for his administration.
Speaking to journalists at the NATO summit in Turkey on Wednesday, Trump said the peace process with Iran had effectively ended.
"To me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them anymore. They're scum... They're led by sick people... I'll speak to our negotiators. They want to negotiate -- they're good people, but they have to come back to me. As far as I'm concerned, it's just a waste of time dealing with them," Trump said.
Trump's remarks have fuelled fresh uncertainty over the future of US-Iran relations, coming on the same day Iran concluded funeral rites for its former Supreme Leader.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Where was former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei laid to rest?
Who succeeded Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as Supreme Leader?
Following Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was appointed as the Islamic Republic's new Supreme Leader.
What is the current status of US-Iran diplomatic efforts?
Diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran have faltered. US President Donald Trump stated that the peace process had effectively ended, signalling the collapse of recent talks.
Who led the funeral prayers for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei?
His eldest son, Seyyed Mostafa Khamenei, led the funeral prayers. He performed the final religious rites before the burial at the Imam Reza shrine.