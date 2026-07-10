Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei laid to rest in Mashhad.

Thousands mourned, his son led prayers amid massive crowds.

US-Iran relations deteriorated; Trump ended recent peace efforts.

Trump called Iran

Former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US-Israeli strike earlier this year, was laid to rest at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad on Thursday.

The funeral took place as relations between Tehran and Washington deteriorated once again following US President Donald Trump's remarks signalling the collapse of recent diplomatic efforts.

Thousands Gather For Final Farewell

According to Iran's Press TV, Khamenei was buried at the Dar al-Dhikr prayer hall within the Imam Reza shrine complex after his coffin was carried around the tomb of Imam Reza in accordance with funeral traditions.

Funeral prayers were led by his eldest son, Seyyed Mostafa Khamenei, who performed the final religious rites before the burial.

VIDEO | Iran: Ayatollah Seyyed Mostafa Khamenei leads prayer at funeral procession of his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Mashhad.



(Source: Telewebion)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/yf32xZ4Ab8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 9, 2026

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Massive Crowds Fill Funeral Route

Iran's state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), reported that Khamenei's body had to be flown to the shrine because of the massive crowds that filled the route between Danesh intersection and the Imam Reza shrine.

Television footage showed thousands of mourners lining the streets and surrounding the funeral convoy as it made its way through Mashhad. State media also aired visuals of participants carrying anti-Trump banners during the procession, underscoring Tehran's accusation that the United States was responsible for the former leader's death.

CNN reported that Iran's newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was not expected to attend the public funeral ceremonies.

Ali Khamenei was killed in a joint US-Israeli strike on February 28, an attack that sparked a broader conflict across West Asia. Following his death, his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was appointed as the Islamic Republic's new Supreme Leader.

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US-Iran Ceasefire Efforts Falter

Last month, Washington and Tehran reached a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) intended to reduce hostilities and establish a 60-day framework for technical negotiations. The proposed talks included discussions on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear programme.

However, the diplomatic momentum appeared to unravel after Trump said the ceasefire arrangement no longer held any value for his administration.

Speaking to journalists at the NATO summit in Turkey on Wednesday, Trump said the peace process with Iran had effectively ended.

"To me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them anymore. They're scum... They're led by sick people... I'll speak to our negotiators. They want to negotiate -- they're good people, but they have to come back to me. As far as I'm concerned, it's just a waste of time dealing with them," Trump said.

Trump's remarks have fuelled fresh uncertainty over the future of US-Iran relations, coming on the same day Iran concluded funeral rites for its former Supreme Leader.