Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chief Minister accused police of mismanaging crowd, shifting blame.

Police allegedly diverted people, failed to warn about overcrowding.

Vijay seeks accountability for 41 stampede deaths, rejects criticism.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Friday accused the state police of attempting to shift the blame for the 2025 Karur stampede onto him, alleging that authorities failed to act despite having prior control over crowd management arrangements. Speaking during a public event in Karur, the TVK leader said the tragedy continues to haunt him and called for accountability from those responsible for the loss of 41 lives.

The remarks came during Vijay's first visit to Karur as Chief Minister, nearly 10 months after the September 27, 2025 stampede that occurred at a function he attended while serving as the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's chief ministerial candidate ahead of the Assembly elections.

Vijay Questions Police Handling Of Stampede

Addressing supporters at a welfare distribution programme in the Veenamalai area, Vijay said the emotional impact of the Karur stampede remains with him despite his rise in public life. He recalled travelling across towns to interact directly with people before the tragedy unfolded.

The Chief Minister alleged that police neither warned him about the possibility of overcrowding nor advised cancelling the event. Instead, he claimed officers diverted people from the highway towards the venue at Velusamypuram, allowing the crowd to swell without addressing the emerging safety concerns.

Vijay said he had trusted the police to manage the gathering and even thanked them at the time, only to later find himself being blamed for the incident.

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CM Seeks Accountability, Rejects Criticism

Referring to the stampede, Vijay questioned who directed the police to handle the crowd in the manner they did and who should ultimately be held responsible for the tragedy.

He said the loss of what he described as the community's "golden children" continued to weigh heavily on him. The Chief Minister also rejected allegations that he fled the venue or attempted to avoid responsibility, saying such accusations were insensitive to the grief experienced by those affected.

Vijay questioned the motives of his political critics, suggesting that some were attempting to gain political mileage from the tragedy rather than seeking justice for the victims. He maintained that he entered politics to serve the people and not to advance his political interests at the cost of public safety.