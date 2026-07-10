Kylian Mbappe, Demblele Power France Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals

Reigning powerhouses France marched into their third consecutive FIFA World Cup semi-final, riding on a clinical second-half blitz powered by superstar forwards Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé to eliminate a resolute Morocco 2-0 at Gillette Stadium.

The highly anticipated quarter-final encounter was locked in a tense, tactical stalemate at the break after Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou brilliantly denied Mbappé from the penalty spot. However, the French quality ultimately cracked open the North African resistance inside a devastating six-minute window in the second half.

The Tense First Half

Didier Deschamps’ side began with an aggressive intent, testing the Moroccan low block immediately. Dayot Upamecano saw a soaring header pushed away, while the woodwork later denied Lucas Digne's ferocious long-range blast.

The definitive moment of the first half arrived when Noussair Mazraoui brought down Mbappé following a blinding run into the penalty box. After a prolonged delay, Bounou won the psychological battle, tracking Mbappé's trademark stuttering run-up to make a clean, diving save that sent the Moroccan contingent in the stands into raptures.

Quick-Fire Double Erases Penalty Heartbreak

The misses didn't rattle the French captain for long. On the hour mark, Mbappé received the ball at the edge of the area, used defender Issa Diop as a perfect screen, and curled an exquisite, pinpoint shot into the far corner past a sprawling Bounou. The goal marked a historic milestone, bringing Mbappé's overall World Cup tally to 20 goals.

With Morocco forced to expand and commit bodies forward, France capitalised on the counter-attack just six minutes later. Mbappé's gravity pulled two defenders away, opening a pocket of space for Ousmane Dembélé. The Barcelona forward drove a low, powerful strike past Bounou to guarantee safe passage for Les Bleus.

Milestones and Road Ahead

At just 27 years old, captain Kylian Mbappé hit another staggering peak by becoming the youngest player in football history to reach 20 FIFA World Cup appearances. He also sits jointly at the top of the 2026 tournament scoring charts with eight goals, locked in a fierce Golden Boot battle alongside Lionel Messi.

"That is three semi-finals in a row now - it is an incredible achievement. It might look simple from the outside, but you always have to step up and execute under pressure. The penalty miss didn't faze Kylian at all; he never doubts his ability. We are exactly where we set out to be." - Didier Deschamps, France Head Coach.

With Mike Maignan and the French backline locking down their third consecutive clean sheet of the knockout rounds, France will look forward to a blockbuster semi-final matchup against either Spain or Belgium, continuing their relentless pursuit of a third successive World Cup final appearance.