Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suspects communicated with ten Pakistan-based individuals, recovered bombs.

Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has launched a statewide operation, carrying out searches at more than 150 locations as part of an investigation into individuals allegedly connected to Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti through social media platforms. The raids come days after the Delhi Police Special Cell claimed to have busted two alleged terror modules linked to Bhatti.

The coordinated searches are being conducted across Mumbai and several other districts, with officials examining the nature of the alleged online communication between the suspects and Bhatti. Authorities are yet to disclose whether any arrests have been made as part of the ongoing operation.

ATS Searches Multiple Locations Across Maharashtra

According to the ATS, search operations are underway at over 150 locations across the state. The raids cover Mumbai and nearby regions, including Thane, Kurla, Bandra, Jogeshwari, Navi Mumbai, Mira Road, Bhayandar, Sangli, Satara and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, as per reports.

Investigators said more than 150 individuals have come under scrutiny for allegedly maintaining contact with Shahzad Bhatti through social media. The agency is examining the nature of these interactions and whether they have any connection to activities under investigation.

Officials said further details regarding the scope of the searches and any evidence recovered are expected after the operation concludes.

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Delhi Police Probe Triggered Maharashtra Crackdown

The Maharashtra ATS action follows Wednesday's operation by the Delhi Police Special Cell, which dismantled two alleged terror modules reportedly linked to Bhatti, who investigators describe as a handler associated with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

According to ANI, citing sources, six suspected operatives were arrested across Delhi and Punjab during the operation. Investigators alleged that interrogations revealed a conspiracy to carry out petrol bomb attacks at multiple prominent locations in the national capital.

The suspected targets allegedly included the New Police Lines in Civil Lines, the Anand Vihar Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), a railway station and several crowded market areas. Authorities claimed videos of these locations were recovered from the suspects' mobile phones and were allegedly shared with Bhatti through a banned encrypted messaging platform.

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Probe Focuses On Alleged Terror Conspiracy

Investigators said chat records recovered during the investigation allegedly showed Bhatti giving instructions to one of the accused, Danish, also known as Chand Miyan, regarding the delivery and storage of a consignment believed to contain petrol bombs.

The Delhi Police Special Cell had earlier recovered a cache of petrol bombs from the Vijay Ghat area behind Rajghat during the course of the investigation.

Officials further alleged that the six arrested suspects were in communication with ten Pakistan-based individuals believed to be working under Bhatti. Investigators are now examining the roles of these individuals and whether they were part of a larger cross-border network.

The Maharashtra ATS operation remains underway, with officials continuing searches and questioning individuals as they seek to establish the extent of the alleged links with Bhatti and any possible connection to the wider investigation initiated by the Delhi Police.