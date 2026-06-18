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HomeEducationCBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Scorecard Link To Be Activated Soon, Check Details

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Scorecard Link To Be Activated Soon, Check Details

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 is expected soon. Check scorecard link, result websites, SMS method and download steps here.

Reported By : Animesh Bhardwaj | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 11:55 AM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 soon. Once announced, students will be able to access their results through the official CBSE results portal at cbseresults.nic.in. 

Candidates will be able to check their results by entering their roll number, school number, and admit card ID. More than 6.8 lakh students who appeared for the improvement examinations held from 15 May to 21 May 2026 are currently waiting for their scorecards. 

The second board examination was introduced to give students an additional chance to improve their marks and enhance their overall academic performance. The initiative aims to reduce the pressure of a single examination and provide greater flexibility for students seeking better results. 

ALSO READ: QS World University Rankings 2027: IIT Delhi Emerges As India's Top Institution, Climbs To 118th Spot

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Ways to Check Your Scores 

In addition to the official result websites, students will be able to access their CBSE Class 10 results through multiple platforms, including: 

  • CBSE Official Website – cbse.gov.in 
  • CBSE Results Portal – cbseresults.nic.in 
  • Results Website – results.cbse.nic.in 
  • DigiLocker  
  • UMANG App  

Students are advised to keep their roll number, school number and admit card ID ready to access their results without any difficulty. 

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE results website at cbseresults.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link labelled "CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026" on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID in the required fields. 

Step 4: Click on the Submit button to view your result. 

Step 5: Check your marks carefully, then download and save the scorecard for future reference. 

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 via SMS 

Students can also receive their CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 through SMS. 

To check the result, send an SMS to 7738299899 in the following format: CBSE10 

After sending the message, the result details will be delivered to the registered mobile number via SMS. Students should ensure that all information is entered correctly to avoid any errors while accessing their results. 

CBSE Class 10 Phase 1 Result Recorded a 93.70% Pass Rate 

CBSE had announced the Class 10 Phase 1 results on 15 April 2026. According to official data, 24,83,479 students registered for the examination, while 24,71,777 appeared. Out of these, 23,16,008 students passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 93.70%. 

ALSO READ: Re-NEET 2026 Admit Card: NTA Allows Candidates To Download Hall Tickets Before Bank Detail Verification

Phase 2 Results Expected to Help Students Improve Scores 

The upcoming Phase 2 results are expected to provide students with an opportunity to improve their subject-wise marks and strengthen their overall academic performance. 

CBSE has not yet confirmed the date or time for the declaration of the second board examination results. Students are advised to regularly visit the official CBSE websites for the latest announcements and updates regarding the result release. 

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Result 2026 CBSE 10th Result 2026 CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026
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