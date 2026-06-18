The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has strengthened its position on the global academic stage by emerging as the highest-ranked Indian institution in the QS World University Rankings 2027. The latest rankings, released on 18 June 2026, place the institute at 118th position worldwide, marking an improvement of five places compared to last year's ranking.

With this advancement, IIT Delhi has matched the best global ranking ever achieved by an Indian institution in the history of the QS World University Rankings. The achievement reflects the institute's continued efforts to enhance academic excellence, research quality, industry engagement, and international outreach.

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Strong Gains in Employer Reputation and Graduate Outcomes

According to the institute, multiple performance indicators contributed to the improved ranking this year. One of the most notable gains came in the Employer Reputation category, where IIT Delhi moved up by 11 positions to secure the 39th rank globally.

The indicator assesses how employers across the world view graduates from different universities and institutions. A stronger performance in this category highlights the increasing confidence employers have in IIT Delhi graduates and their readiness to contribute to the workforce.

The institute also registered a substantial jump in Employment Outcomes, improving by 60 positions. This metric evaluates how effectively an institution supports graduate employability and develops future professionals capable of making meaningful contributions across industries and sectors.

Research Impact Helps Boost Global Standing

Another area of progress was research performance. IIT Delhi reported a 26-position improvement in the Citations per Faculty indicator, which measures the influence and quality of research output produced by faculty members.

The improvement underscores the growing global impact of research being conducted at the institute and reflects its emphasis on innovation, academic scholarship, and knowledge creation.

Commenting on the achievement, Prof. Somnath Baidya Roy, Dean, Planning and Head, Ranking Cell, IIT Delhi, said, "IIT Delhi remains committed to the goal of providing world-class affordable technological education and becoming a preferred destination for scholars worldwide."

He further noted that recent curriculum reforms, infrastructure expansion, and greater international collaboration are expected to support the institute's future growth and strengthen its position in global rankings.

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IIT Delhi Records Major Progress Over Four Years

The institute highlighted that it has made remarkable progress in recent years. Over a four-year period, IIT Delhi improved its QS ranking by 79 places, rising from 197th position in the QS World University Rankings 2024 to 118th in the latest edition.

Apart from its overall ranking success, IIT Delhi has also maintained strong subject-level performance. In the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, disciplines such as Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, Chemical Engineering, and Civil Engineering were placed among the world's top 50 subjects.

The institute additionally secured the 36th rank globally in the Engineering and Technology category, reinforcing its reputation as India's leading institution in the field and highlighting its growing influence in global higher education.

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