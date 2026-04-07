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HomeEducationResultsMBOSE SSLC Result 2026 OUT: Check Meghalaya Class 10 Scores At mbose.in, Direct Link Here

MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 OUT: Check Meghalaya Class 10 Scores At mbose.in, Direct Link Here

MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 declared. Check Meghalaya Class 10 scores online at mbose.in, megresults.nic.in. Get direct link and download marksheet here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 11:09 AM (IST)

Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Results 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the Class 10 (SSLC) Result 2026 today, April 7. The examinations were conducted between January 30 and February 11. Students can check their results online through the official websites at mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, and mboseresults.in. 

Along with the results, the board has also released key details such as the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, and the list of toppers. 

Direct Link to Check - MBOSE SSLC Result 2026


MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 OUT: Check Meghalaya Class 10 Scores At mbose.in, Direct Link Here

Where to check MBOSE Class 10 results 2026? 

Students can check their Class 10 results on the official websites — mbose.in, mboseresults.in, and megresults.nic.in. These portals have been made active, allowing students to access their scores easily by entering their roll number and other required details. 

Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result 2026: How to download the result 

To check and download your result online, follow these simple steps: 

Step 1: Visit any official Meghalaya Board website, mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, or mboseresults.in 

Step 2: Click on the link for the SSLC Result 2026 

Step 3: Enter your details, such as roll number and date of birth 

Step 4: Complete the captcha verification and click on submit 

Step 5: Your results will appear on the screen. Download and save a copy for future reference 

What the MBOSE SSLC 2026 Online Marksheet Includes 

After downloading the MBOSE SSLC Result 2026, students should check all the details on their marksheet carefully. The online marksheet will include: 

  • Student’s name 
  • Roll number and registration details 
  • School name 
  • Subject-wise marks 
  • Total marks and grade/division 
  • Pass or fail status 

Although this online marksheet is provisional, it is generally accepted for admissions and other academic purposes until the original marksheet is issued by the school. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 11:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Meghalaya Class 10 Result 2026 Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Results 2026 MBOSE Class 10 Results 2026
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