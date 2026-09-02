CBSE Board Exams 2026 Begin: 'Nervous Yet Excited' Students Take First Step Towards Big Day

New Delhi: The much-awaited CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2026 began on Tuesday, bringing lakhs of students to examination centres across the country. With admit cards, stationery and months of preparation in hand, students appeared for their first papers as the board examination season officially got underway.

The opening day saw a combination of nervousness, excitement, and confidence among students. At several examination centres, parents accompanied their children and offered encouragement before they entered the exam halls.

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At Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Moti Bagh, parents were seen dropping off students and giving them last-minute advice before the first examination. For many families, the day marked the culmination of months of preparation, coaching, and regular revision.

Students Begin Board Exam Journey With Mixed Emotions

The first day brought a range of emotions for students, with some feeling anxious about the question paper while others remained confident about their preparation.

Speaking to ANI, student Jamuna Thapa described the experience as both exciting and nerve-racking.

"I am feeling nervous, yet excited to try something new. Preparation is going quite well. We'll know when we see the exam paper. I've also taken coaching for this and have extra classes. It feels good that we've been given the opportunity to have two board exams. Today, the first exam is math."

For students who have spent the academic year preparing for the board examinations, the first paper also provided an opportunity to put their preparation to the test.

Parents Stand Behind Students On First Exam Day

Parents have also remained closely involved in their children's preparation in the run-up to the examinations. At the Moti Bagh centre, parents were seen accompanying students and ensuring they reached the venue on time.

A student's parent, Dilip Kumar, spoke about the preparation his daughter had undertaken, and the support provided at home.

"Today is my daughter's first exam. We had prepared her well. I used to ask her in the morning and evening, and as soon as she returned from duty, about how her preparation was going. I used to tell her my exam-related experience. I had also arranged online coaching for her. Now let's see what happens and how she will give her exam. Only after giving the exam, will we know how much preparation has been done and how much more needs to be."

His comments reflected the role families often play during board exam preparation, from monitoring revision to arranging additional academic support.

Bengaluru Student Confident After Year-Long Preparation

Students arriving at centres were not only focused on the pressure associated with board exams but were also looking ahead with confidence.

Siddharth, a student from Bengaluru, Karnataka, said he was confident about his performance after studying consistently throughout the year.

"It's very nice. I'm very confident about my exam. I've done all the hard work. We'll see what happens. It's all in God's hands now... Today is our maths paper... I have a tuition teacher. I've been studying a lot throughout the whole year. I'm very confident about it."

His comments underline confidence among students who believe their sustained preparation will help them tackle the first paper.

Students Aware Of Second Board Exam Opportunity

For some Class 10 students, the new examination structure has added another layer of flexibility, as they will have an opportunity to improve their performance through the second board examination, subject to CBSE's rules.

Another student, Advait Chetan, said he was confident before appearing for the first Mathematics paper. He also pointed out the differences students encounter when writing the examination at an external centre.

"Today is our first Math paper, our first board exam. I'm pretty much confident. It's the first exam, so it's probably going to be a little easier. So let's see how it goes... It's the same exam that we write in school, but the centre is different. There are a few more protocols, such as doing the OMR sheet. Other than that, it's the same. Excitement is there, but I'm a little nervous... I am confident I will get good marks. Even if it comes a little less, we will have to accept that. Plus, this time there are second boards also. We can also give the second attempt."

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CBSE Clarifies Rules For First Board Examination

The start of the examinations comes soon after CBSE issued an important clarification regarding attendance in the first Class 10 Board Examination.

The board announced on Monday that appearing for the first Class 10 Board Examination is compulsory for all students. Those who remain absent in three or more subjects in the first examination will not be eligible to appear for the second examination.

The clarification followed requests from students who wanted permission to skip the first examination for various reasons and appear directly in the second board examination.

CBSE, however, stated in its letter that attendance in the first Board Examination is mandatory. The board has also specified that students who pass and remain eligible will get an opportunity to improve their performance in any three subjects, among Science, Mathematics, Social Science and Languages.

With the first papers now underway, students will shift their focus to the remaining examinations, while parents and schools continue to support them through the month-long board exam schedule.

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