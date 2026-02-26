Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationNCERT Recalls Class 8 Social Science Book, Moves To Recover 38 Sold Copies After Controversy

NCERT Recalls Class 8 Social Science Book, Moves To Recover 38 Sold Copies After Controversy

NCERT recalls Class 8 Social Science book; only 38 of 2.25 lakh copies sold, review underway.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 11:55 AM (IST)

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has initiated efforts to retrieve 38 copies of its recently withdrawn Class 8 Social Science Part 2 textbook that had already been sold, sources in the Education Ministry told ANI on Wednesday. 

Out of the 2.25 lakh copies printed, just 38 reached buyers, while 2,24,962 remained unsold. Officials confirmed that all unsold stock has been recalled to the NCERT warehouse. Authorities are now working to trace and recover the limited number of copies that were distributed. 

Distribution Halted After Judiciary Chapter Row 

The recall comes a day after NCERT stopped further circulation of the book following objections to a chapter dealing with the judiciary. The textbook, Exploring Society: India and Beyond, Vol II, had been introduced on February 24 under the revised curriculum framework. 

Concerns were raised over certain passages in Chapter 4, titled "The Role of Judiciary in our Society." The references to corruption within the judiciary and the mention of case backlogs triggered strong reactions. The Supreme Court reportedly expressed serious displeasure over the content, prompting swift action from NCERT to suspend distribution. 

NCERT Admits ‘Errors of Judgement’ 

In an official statement, NCERT acknowledged that "certain inappropriate textual material and errors of judgement" had inadvertently crept into the chapter. The council announced its decision to withdraw the textbook entirely and undertake a detailed review and rewriting of the concerned section. 

The body stated that corrective steps would be taken before the book is reintroduced. 

Part of NEP 2020 Textbook Overhaul 

The Class 8 Social Science volume is among several textbooks being revised as part of the broader reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). NCERT has been updating schoolbooks in phases, making structural and thematic changes to align with the new policy direction. 

Sources indicated that a revised version of the chapter will be issued only after thorough review and vetting. Fresh copies will be printed once the updated content is finalised. 

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 11:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NCERT NCERT Recalls Class 8 Social Science Book NCERT Class 8 Social Science Book
