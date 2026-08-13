Jaipur: Law students looking to gain practical experience beyond the classroom now have a new opportunity with the Rajasthan Police Internship Scheme. The Rajasthan Police has introduced the programme for academically strong students, allowing eligible law students to work with different branches and field units of the police force.

The initiative is aimed at giving students first-hand exposure to areas connected with policing, law, and the criminal justice system. According to officials, interns will be able to understand how legal concepts are applied in real-world policing and assist with research and other professional assignments.

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Rajasthan Police Internship 2026: Who Can Apply?

The internship is open to law students enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate or PhD programmes at universities in India as well as institutions abroad.

Applicants must have secured at least 60 per cent marks or an equivalent grade in Class 12 to meet the stated eligibility requirement

The scheme has been designed for students with strong academic backgrounds who are interested in exploring careers related to law enforcement, legal research, and the criminal justice system.

What Will Law Students Learn During The Internship?

Selected candidates will receive practical exposure to several areas associated with police work. These include the criminal justice system, forensic science, cyber law, policing, and other legal subjects.

Interns may also contribute to activities such as policy analysis, data collection, and research. The experience is intended to help students understand the operational side of policing while developing skills that can be useful for their future academic and professional careers.

According to the official information, interns may be assigned to units including the Crime Branch, Traffic, Cyber Crime, Legal Branch and Modernisation wings. Their responsibilities can include legal research, analysing data and preparing reports.

How Long Will The Rajasthan Police Internship Last?

The internship will have a minimum duration of 45 days. Depending on the assignment and applicable conditions, the programme can continue for up to three months.

Students considering the opportunity should therefore be prepared to commit to an internship lasting several weeks, allowing sufficient time to gain meaningful exposure to police operations and legal work.

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Rajasthan Police Internship 2026: Is It Paid?

The internship is entirely unpaid, officials said. Despite having no stipend, the programme is intended to provide students with practical experience that may strengthen their understanding of policing and the legal system.

The scheme was launched at Rajasthan Police Headquarters following directions from Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma. An order issued by Additional Director General of Police Bipin Kumar Pandey outlines the involvement of various police units in the programme.

For law students, the internship could offer an opportunity to complement academic learning with practical exposure to legal research, policing, criminal justice and emerging areas such as cyber law.

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