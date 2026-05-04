Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionCollege Dropout Turned Superstar And Now A Force In Tamil Nadu; How Educated Is Thalapathy Vijay?

College Dropout Turned Superstar And Now A Force In Tamil Nadu; How Educated Is Thalapathy Vijay?

Thalapathy Vijay’s education journey from college dropout to superstar and politician. TVK leads in Tamil Nadu election trends. Full story here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 04 May 2026 12:25 PM (IST)

A new political shift is emerging in Tamil Nadu as actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar draws attention with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Early counting trends show TVK taking a strong lead on several seats, while the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam appears to be trailing. Amid these developments, many are curious about Vijay’s educational background. 

From School to College: Vijay’s Academic Journey 

Vijay began his early education at Fatima School in Kodambakkam, Chennai, and later completed his schooling at Balalok School in Virugambakkam. He was an average student but showed a stronger interest in performing arts than academics. With his father S. A. Chandrasekhar being a film director, cinema was always part of his environment. After school, Vijay enrolled in Loyola College, Chennai, to study Visual Communication, a time when his passion for acting grew significantly. 

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE: TVK Set To Form Government; ‘Vijay Effect’ Drives Early Trends

Why Did Vijay Leave College? 

During his college years, Vijay became increasingly involved in films. With growing opportunities in acting, including shoots and auditions, balancing studies and a film career became difficult. He eventually decided to leave college midway and focus entirely on acting. 

Rise to Stardom in Films 

Vijay built his career steadily, earning recognition through consistent performances. His films went on to achieve major box office success, making him one of the highest-paid actors in South India. His popularity extended beyond cinema, with a strong connect among young audiences and a reputation for speaking openly on social issues. 

Honoured with an Honorary Doctorate 

Although Vijay did not complete his formal degree, his contributions were recognised. In 2007, Dr. M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute awarded him an honorary doctorate for his work in the film industry. 

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Results: Vijay's Fan Slits Throat Amid Rumours Of TVK Trailing

A New Chapter in Politics 

After establishing himself in films, Vijay entered politics by launching TVK. Initially seen as an experiment, early election trends now suggest growing support. His party’s lead in several constituencies indicates that his popularity is beginning to translate into votes. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 04 May 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thalapathy Vijay Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Election Corner TN Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Celebrations Begin At Congress HQ In Keralam After UDF Crosses Majority; Will Shashi Tharoor Become CM?
Congress Celebrates At Keralam HQ After UDF Crosses Majority; Will Shashi Tharoor Become CM?
Election
Bypoll Election Results 2026: BJP Set To Win Dharmanagar, Koridang; NCP Leads Baramati, Congress In Bagalkot
Bypoll Election Results 2026: BJP Set To Win Dharmanagar, Koridang; NCP Leads Baramati, Congress In Bagalkot
Election
College Dropout Turned Superstar And Now A Force In Tamil Nadu; How Educated Is Thalapathy Vijay?
College Dropout Turned Superstar And Now A Force In Tamil Nadu; How Educated Is Thalapathy Vijay?
Election
Keralam Flip-Flop Alert! UDF Pushes To Lead, Early Trends Predict Change In State
Keralam Flip-Flop Alert! UDF Pushes To Lead, Early Trends Predict Change In State
Advertisement

Videos

Election Update: BJP Nears 150 in Bengal as Voting Trends Show Major Political Realignment
Election Update: BJP Nears Majority in Bengal as TMC Strongholds Face Pressure in Early Trends
Election Update: BJP Poised for Bengal Win as Cultural Campaigning and Trends Signal Big Shift
Election Update: BJP Surges in Bengal After 2 Hours Counting, LDF Trails in Kerala Trends
Election Update: BJP Crosses Majority Mark in Bengal at 149 Seats, Historic Shift in Trends
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget