A new political shift is emerging in Tamil Nadu as actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar draws attention with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Early counting trends show TVK taking a strong lead on several seats, while the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam appears to be trailing. Amid these developments, many are curious about Vijay’s educational background.

From School to College: Vijay’s Academic Journey

Vijay began his early education at Fatima School in Kodambakkam, Chennai, and later completed his schooling at Balalok School in Virugambakkam. He was an average student but showed a stronger interest in performing arts than academics. With his father S. A. Chandrasekhar being a film director, cinema was always part of his environment. After school, Vijay enrolled in Loyola College, Chennai, to study Visual Communication, a time when his passion for acting grew significantly.

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Why Did Vijay Leave College?

During his college years, Vijay became increasingly involved in films. With growing opportunities in acting, including shoots and auditions, balancing studies and a film career became difficult. He eventually decided to leave college midway and focus entirely on acting.

Rise to Stardom in Films

Vijay built his career steadily, earning recognition through consistent performances. His films went on to achieve major box office success, making him one of the highest-paid actors in South India. His popularity extended beyond cinema, with a strong connect among young audiences and a reputation for speaking openly on social issues.

Honoured with an Honorary Doctorate

Although Vijay did not complete his formal degree, his contributions were recognised. In 2007, Dr. M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute awarded him an honorary doctorate for his work in the film industry.

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A New Chapter in Politics

After establishing himself in films, Vijay entered politics by launching TVK. Initially seen as an experiment, early election trends now suggest growing support. His party’s lead in several constituencies indicates that his popularity is beginning to translate into votes.

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