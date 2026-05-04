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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeEducationHPBOSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: 92.02% Pass, Govt Schools Shine In Top Ranks

HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: 92.02% Pass, Govt Schools Shine In Top Ranks

HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2026 declared with 92.02% pass. Check HP Board 12th scores at hpbose.org. Govt schools dominate merit list.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 04 May 2026 12:03 PM (IST)

HP Board 12th Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has officially announced the Class 12 examination results through a press conference. The results for all streams—Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational have been declared together. Students can check their scores on the official website, hpbose.org. 

ALSO READ: HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2026 OUT: HP Board 12th Result Declared at hpbose.org, Direct Link Here

Overall Pass Percentage Rises to 92.02% 

The overall pass percentage for Class 12 stands at 92.02%, marking an increase of 5% compared to the previous year. The performance reflects a strong outcome for students across the state. 

Government Schools Dominate Top Positions 

Government schools have delivered an impressive performance this year, securing three out of the top four positions in the merit list, highlighting the improving standards of public education. 

ALSO READ: Gujarat Board HSC Result 2026 OUT At gseb.org, Direct Link To Check Here

Result Statistics at a Glance 

A total of 81,109 students appeared for the examination, out of which 74,637 candidates have passed. Meanwhile, 3,071 students have been placed in the compartment category. 

Students are advised to visit the official website to check their individual results and download their marksheets. 

Education Loan Information:
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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 04 May 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2026
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