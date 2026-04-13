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HomeEducationNEET UG 2026 City Slip OUT At neet.nta.nic.in, Check Exam City Now, Direct Link Here

NEET UG 2026 City Slip OUT At neet.nta.nic.in, Check Exam City Now, Direct Link Here

NEET UG 2026 city intimation slip released. Check your allotted exam city now at neet.nta.nic.in before May 3 exam. Direct link and steps here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 08:42 AM (IST)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the examination city intimation slip for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the medical entrance exam can now access their allotted exam city by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. 

Applicants must log in using their application number and password to download the slip. This document helps candidates plan their travel arrangements well in advance before the examination date. 

Candidates appearing for the May 3 medical entrance exam can now check their allotted exam city and plan ahead. 

How to Download NEET UG City Intimation Slip 2026 Step-by-Step 

Step 1: Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the link for the city intimation slip on the homepage 

Step 3: Enter your application number and password 

Step 4: Submit the details 

Step 5: The slip will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Download and keep a copy for future use 

NEET UG 2026 City Slip OUT - Direct Link

NEET UG 2026 Exam Date, Timing and City Allotment Details 

As per the official timeline, NEET UG 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 3, 2026. The exam will be conducted from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM in pen-and-paper mode. It will be held across 552 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. 

The city intimation slip allows candidates to know their allotted exam city in advance, making it easier to arrange travel and accommodation. 

NEET City Slip vs Admit Card: What Candidates Must Know 

Candidates should note that the city intimation slip is not the same as the admit card. The city slip only informs candidates about the location of their exam centre city. The admit card, however, is a mandatory document required for entry into the examination hall and includes details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam timing, and important instructions. 

NEET UG 2026 Exam Pattern, Marks and Subject-wise Breakdown 

The exam will be conducted for a duration of three hours, from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM. It will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each having four options with one correct answer. 

  • Total Questions: 180 
  • Total Marks: 720 

Subject-wise distribution: 

  • Physics: 45 questions for 180 marks 
  • Chemistry: 45 questions for 180 marks 
  • Biology (Botany & Zoology): 90 questions for 360 marks 

NEET Helpline Details for Candidates 

In case of any issues while downloading or checking the examination city slip, candidates can contact NTA through the helpline numbers 011-40759000 or 011-69227700. Queries can also be sent via email at neetug2026@nta.ac.in. 

Candidates and parents are advised to regularly check the official NTA websites for the latest updates. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 08:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News NEET UG 2026 NEET UG 2026 City Slip NEET UG 2026 Exam Date NEET UG City Intimation Slip 2026
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