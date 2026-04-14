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HomeEducationCBSE 10th Result 2026 Soon: DigiLocker Alert Issued, Students Urged To Prepare In Advance

CBSE 10th Result 2026 Soon: DigiLocker Alert Issued, Students Urged To Prepare In Advance

CBSE 10th Result 2026 expected this week. DigiLocker issues alert on APAAR ID. Check direct link, steps, and how to download marksheet online.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 06:33 AM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the Class 10 Result 2026 shortly, with strong indications pointing towards an announcement anytime this week. As anticipation builds among lakhs of students, DigiLocker has also issued an important notification regarding access to digital marksheets. 

Students waiting for their results should ensure that all required login credentials are readily available. The board typically does not confirm the exact date and time in advance, making it important for candidates to stay alert and regularly check official platforms. 

DigiLocker Notification: What Students Must Do Now 

In a recent update, DigiLocker has advised students to complete necessary account-related steps before the results are declared. Those who do not have an APAAR ID must create their DigiLocker account in advance to avoid last-minute issues. 

Students who already have their APAAR ID linked with CBSE will receive their digital marksheets directly in the “Issued Documents” section once the results are published. This streamlined process is expected to ease access during peak traffic hours. 

Where to Check CBSE 10th Result 2026 

Once released, students can access their results through multiple official platforms, including: 

  • cbse.gov.in 
  • results.cbse.nic.in 
  • cbseresults.nic.in 

In addition to these websites, the DigiLocker portal and mobile application will allow students to download their marksheets conveniently. 

How to Create DigiLocker Account Without APAAR ID 

Students without an APAAR ID are encouraged to set up their DigiLocker account beforehand. The process is simple and can be completed in a few steps: 

Step 1: Visit cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on ‘Get Started’ 

Step 3: Enter required details along with access codes provided by the school 

Step 4: Verify the registered mobile number using OTP 

Step 5: Complete the account activation process 

Note: Completing this setup in advance will ensure a smooth experience when the results go live. 

CBSE Result 2026: Key Information to Be Released 

Along with individual scores, CBSE will publish detailed performance data and statistics. This includes the total number of participating schools and exam centres, overall and region-wise pass percentage, and comparative performance across different institutions. 

Additional insights such as the number of students scoring above 90% and 95%, gender-wise and state-wise performance, and data on compartment categories will also be released. Information on Children with Special Needs (CWSN) will form part of the overall analysis. 

With the result announcement just around the corner, students are advised to stay updated through official sources and be prepared to access their scores without delay. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 06:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 CBSE 10th Result 2026 CBSE 10th Result 2026 Via DigiLocker DigiLocker CBSE 10th Result 2026
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