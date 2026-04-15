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HomeEducationCBSE 10th Result 2026: No Toppers List Again? Check Merit Policy & Key Updates

CBSE 10th Result 2026: No Toppers List Again? Check Merit Policy & Key Updates

CBSE 10th Result 2026 declared. No toppers list released as per policy. Check merit criteria, scorecard link and latest updates here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 04:59 PM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Result 2026 shortly on its official website, keeping lakhs of students eagerly waiting. Along with result anticipation, curiosity around the toppers list has also grown. However, as per the board’s long-standing approach, CBSE is unlikely to release any official toppers list this year as well. 

Once the results are declared, students will be able to check their scores online using their login credentials on official portals. Last year, CBSE declared the Class 10 results on May 13, recording an overall pass percentage of 93.66 per cent. For 2026, the board conducted examinations from February 17 to March 11. 

Why CBSE Does Not Release Toppers List 

CBSE has been following a no-toppers-list policy since 2020. This move was introduced to reduce academic stress among students and to discourage unhealthy competition. By avoiding public ranking, the board aims to promote a more balanced and inclusive academic environment. 

Instead of publishing ranks, CBSE acknowledges academic excellence through merit certificates. These are awarded to the top 0.1% of performers in each subject, ensuring that high achievers are recognised without creating a rigid hierarchy among students. 

Where to Check CBSE 10th Result 2026 

Students will be able to access their results through multiple official and digital platforms once released. These include: 

  • cbse.gov.in 
  • DigiLocker 
  • UMANG 

Candidates are advised to keep their login details ready to avoid last-minute delays while checking their results online. 

CBSE Two Board Exam System: What Students Should Know 

CBSE has introduced the Two Board Examination system from the 2026 academic session, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Under this system, students get an opportunity to improve their performance by appearing in a second board examination. 

After the announcement of the first exam result on April 15, 2026, students can decide whether they want to take the second exam. As per official guidelines, students are allowed to improve their scores in up to three subjects. 

Important Rules for Second Board Exam 2026 

Students opting for the second examination must follow certain rules set by CBSE: 

  • Schools will submit the list of interested candidates 
  • Change of subject is not permitted 
  • No correction in student data from the first exam will be allowed 

These guidelines ensure a structured and fair process for improvement exams. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 CBSE 10th Result 2026 CBSE Toppers List 2026 CBSE Class Toppers List 2026
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