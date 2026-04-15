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HomeEducationResultsCBSE 10th Result 2026 Declared: Check Scores by Roll Number & Name Now, Direct Link At cbse.gov.in

CBSE 10th Result 2026 Declared: Check Scores by Roll Number & Name Now, Direct Link At cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 declared. Check your scorecard by roll number or name via direct link at cbse.gov.in, DigiLocker and UMANG app.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 04:51 PM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the Class 10 Result 2026, bringing an end to the long wait for lakhs of students across the country. Candidates who appeared for the board examinations can now access their scorecards online using their roll number through official websites and digital platforms. 

Students can check the CBSE 10th Result 2026 on platforms such as results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. To download the marksheet smoothly, candidates are advised to keep their roll number, school number, and admit card ID readily available. 

This academic year followed a revised examination structure, with CBSE implementing a two-board system. Under this format, students appeared for two separate exam sessions, with the first phase being mandatory for all. The initial exams were conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026. 

Where to Check CBSE 10th Result 2026 

Students have multiple options to access their results, ensuring a smoother experience during peak traffic hours. The result is available on: 

  • Official website: cbseresults.nic.in 
  • CBSE official portal: cbse.gov.in 
  • DigiLocker app and website 
  • UMANG app 

In addition to roll number-based access, some third-party websites also allow students to check their CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 by name. 

How to Download CBSE 10th Marksheet 2026 by Roll Number 

Follow these simple steps to access and download your marksheet: 

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE result website 

Step 2: Click on the “CBSE Class 10 Result 2026” link 

Step 3: Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID 

Step 4: Submit the details 

Step 5: Your CBSE 10th marksheet 2026 will be displayed on the screen 

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference 

Important Details About CBSE Result 2026 

The online marksheet is provisional in nature and can be used for immediate purposes such as admissions. However, original certificates will be distributed later by respective schools. 

Students are also encouraged to carefully verify all details mentioned in their marksheet, including personal information and subject-wise marks, to avoid any discrepancies later. 

Students React as Results Go Live 

As soon as the results were declared, students across the country rushed to check their scores using mobile phones and laptops. Many were seen celebrating their performance, while others remained focused on their next academic steps. 

 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 CBSE 10th Result 2026 CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 OUT CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared
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