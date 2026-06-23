Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationBJP MLA Kailash Gehlot's Daughter Tops CUET UG 2026 Exam

BJP MLA Kailash Gehlot's Daughter Tops CUET UG 2026 Exam

Devina Gehlot, daughter of BJP MLA Kailash Gehlot, secured AIR 1 in CUET UG 2026, emerging as the highest scorer in the country.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 11:45 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Father Kailash Gehlot praised daughter's dedication and hard work.

Devina Gehlot, daughter of BJP leader and MLA Kailash Gehlot, has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026, emerging as the highest scorer in the country. Following the declaration of CUET UG results by the National Testing Agency (NTA), Devina expressed surprise at her achievement, saying she never expected to top the examination. Her success drew praise from her family, with Kailash Gehlot describing the feat as a reflection of her hard work, discipline and perseverance. 

'Never Thought I'd Secure AIR 1'

Reacting to the result, Devina said she was delighted by the outcome and grateful for the opportunity.

Also Read: CUET UG 2026 Result Out At cuet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Check Here

"The exam went very well, but I never thought that I would secure AIR 1. God has been very kind," she said after the results were announced.

'Father's Pride'

Sharing the news on social media, Kailash Gehlot said the family was filled with pride and gratitude over his daughter's achievement.

He described Devina's AIR 1 rank as the result of years of dedication, discipline and unwavering commitment to excellence. The BJP leader also thanked her teachers, mentors.

The NTA released the CUET UG 2026 results on Tuesday, allowing candidates to access their scorecards through the official portal. The examination serves as a gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by central universities and several other participating institutions across the country.

Also Read: UGC NET June 2026: NTA Announces Re-Exam For Jalandhar Centre Candidates

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Jun 2026 09:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kailash Gehlot CUET UG 2026 Exam CUET UG 2026 Exam Result Devina Gehlot
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
BJP MLA Kailash Gehlot's Daughter Tops CUET UG 2026 Exam
BJP MLA Kailash Gehlot's Daughter Tops CUET UG 2026 Exam
Education
ABP Exclusive | 'Don't Turn Students' Careers Into Political Weapons': Pradhan Hits Back At Rahul
'Don't Turn Students' Careers Into Political Weapons': Pradhan Hits Back At Rahul
Education
Bengaluru Police Say Late Start, Longer Route Led To Student Missing NEET Exam
Bengaluru Police Say Late Start, Longer Route Led To Student Missing NEET Exam
Education
CUET UG 2026 Result Out At cuet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Check Here
CUET UG 2026 Result Out At cuet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Check Here
Advertisement

Videos

Shiv Sena UBT Row: MP Sanjay Dina Patil Cites Internal Issues Behind Party Discontent
Pune Lohagad Death Case: Alleged Conspiracy Angle Emerges in Ketan Agarwal Fall Incident
Breaking: SIT Flags Irregularities in Ram Mandir Donation Theft Probe, Raises Monitoring Concerns
Lucknow Fire: SIT Inspects Death Trap Building as Families Demand Accountability
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: LDA Revives Demolition Action After 15 Deaths Expose Decade-Old Lapses
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget