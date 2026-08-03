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English NewsEducationUP School Holiday: Schools Up To Class 12 In This District to Open Only 4 Days A Week During Sawan, Check Here

UP School Holiday: Schools Up To Class 12 In This District to Open Only 4 Days A Week During Sawan, Check Here

Kasganj schools up to Class 12 will open only four days a week during Sawan. Check holiday dates, DM's order, and the latest UP school update.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 10:16 AM (IST)

UP School Holiday: The Kasganj district administration has announced special school holidays for students up to Class 12 during the month of Sawan in view of the Kanwar Yatra. Under the new order, schools affiliated with all education boards will remain closed every Saturday and Monday, meaning students will attend classes only four days a week. 

Since schools are already closed on Sundays, students will have a three-day break every week throughout the notified period. However, teachers and school principals will be required to remain present on campus during these holidays. The order has been circulated to all schools by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), who has warned that institutions failing to comply will face action. 

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Kasganj Schools to Remain Closed on Saturdays and Mondays 

The district administration said the decision has been taken because of heavy traffic and route diversions expected on the main roads during the Kanwar Yatra. 

According to the District Magistrate's order, all schools up to Class 12 will remain closed on July 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22 and 24. However, schools will celebrate Independence Day on August 15 as scheduled. 

The District Magistrate also clarified that teachers and principals must remain present in schools during the holidays. The order further states that examinations already scheduled by any board, university, college or commission will be conducted as planned, with no changes to the timetable. 

The administration said the decision has been taken to ensure students' safety, maintain smooth traffic movement and uphold law and order during the Kanwar Yatra. 

Bareilly Announces School Holiday Every Monday During Sawan 

Meanwhile, the Bareilly district administration has declared a holiday for students every Monday during the month of Sawan. 

District Magistrate Avinash Singh has issued orders stating that students of all UP Board, CBSE, ICSE and other recognised educational institutions will remain on holiday on Mondays. 

The order also applies to all schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, technical institutes and other educational institutions located within a five-kilometre radius of Delhi Road and Badaun Road. 

Teachers and other staff members, however, will continue to report to their respective institutions and carry out official and administrative work on these days. 

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Police Hold Security Review Ahead of Kanwar Yatra and Urs 

In Bareilly, the police administration also reviewed security arrangements ahead of the Kanwar Yatra and Urs-e-Razvi. 

SP City Manush Pareek, along with CO City Ashutosh Shivam, held meetings at various police stations and issued necessary instructions to the police force. 

Police station in charges have been directed to remain especially vigilant at sensitive and crowded locations and ensure regular foot and vehicle patrols. Officials and personnel deployed on duty have also been instructed to report on time and carry out their responsibilities with complete dedication and alertness.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Sawan UP School Holiday Kasganj Schools Kasganj School Holiday UP Kasganj Schools Sawan School Holiday
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