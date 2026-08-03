Telangana Intermediate Admission 2026: Students seeking admission to the first year of Intermediate in Telangana have received more time to complete the admission process. The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has extended the deadline for first-year Intermediate admissions for the 2026–27 academic session to August 15, 2026.

The extension applies to admissions in all junior colleges affiliated with the board, including government, private aided, private unaided, residential, welfare and composite junior colleges across the state. Eligible students can now secure admission to Class 11 within the revised timeline.

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The board has also instructed all affiliated junior colleges to prominently display important admission-related information at the entrance of their campuses to ensure students and parents can easily access the latest updates.

Telangana Inter Admission 2026: Reservation Policy Explained

Admissions for the current academic year will be carried out in accordance with the reservation guidelines notified by the Telangana Board.

As per the approved reservation policy, 15% of seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), 10% for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 29% for Backward Classes (BC), 10% for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 5% for Persons with Disabilities (PH), 5% for candidates under NCC, Sports and Extracurricular Activities, and 3% for children of Ex-servicemen and Defence Personnel.

The board has further directed that 33.33% of the seats in every reservation category must be earmarked for girl students in areas where separate junior colleges for girls are not available.

How Students Will Be Selected for Admission

According to the admission guidelines, students will be selected based on their Grade Point Average (GPA) and subject-wise grade points or marks secured in the qualifying examination.

The board has clarified that affiliated junior colleges are not permitted to conduct separate entrance examinations or admission tests. All admissions must strictly follow the procedures and eligibility norms prescribed by TGBIE.

Institutions found violating these guidelines may face disciplinary action from the board.

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Colleges Asked to Update Seat Availability Daily

To make the admission process more transparent, the Telangana Board has instructed all affiliated junior colleges to update their available seats every day.

This move is expected to help students and parents monitor the latest admission status before choosing a college and submitting their applications. With the deadline now extended, eligible candidates have an additional opportunity to complete their admission formalities without missing the revised schedule.

Students are advised to complete the admission process well before August 15 to avoid last-minute delays and ensure they secure a seat in their preferred junior college.

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