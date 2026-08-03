Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sai emphasized talent, guidance, opportunity are key to success.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday interacted with students of Prayas Residential School who qualified for the NEET examination and said the state government would make every possible effort to improve educational facilities and provide better opportunities for students.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister congratulated the successful candidates and lauded their achievement.

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"Today, I had the opportunity to meet and interact with talented students, our sons and daughters, from Prayas Vidyalaya who have qualified for the NEET examination...It is a matter of great pride that a large number of our daughters have qualified for NEET...I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all these successful students," CM Sai added.

He said the government was already providing extensive facilities in schools, adding that students' suggestions would also be taken into consideration.

He added, "I hope they go on to become excellent doctors and have a bright future ahead...While the government is already providing extensive facilities in schools, their suggestions are valuable and will certainly be considered. The government will make every possible effort to bring about the best improvements and provide better opportunities for students."

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the students' achievements reinforced the belief that talent, when supported by quality education and proper guidance, can achieve remarkable success.

"Dreams take flight only when talent is given opportunity, hard work is directed rightly, and resolve is provided with strong guidance. Today, at the Chief Minister's residence in Raipur, I had a heartfelt conversation with the meritorious students of Prayas Residential School who succeeded in NEET 2026, listened to their experiences, and encouraged their enthusiasm during the 'Prayas Excellence Meet' organised there," CM Sai wrote.

https://x.com/vishnudsai/status/2083913865704902748

During the 'Prayas Excellence Meet', CM Sai said that students have proven that no goal is impossible in the face of firm determination.

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"The children shared their struggles, discipline, rigorous hard work, and the inspiring journey of their success. Their achievements further strengthen the belief that if talent is provided with quality education, proper guidance, and favourable opportunities, it can overcome every challenge and create a new history of success. These students have proven that no goal is impossible in the face of firm determination. Heartfelt best wishes to all successful students for a bright future," the post further read.

Meanwhile, the opposition continuously targeted the Central government over accountability in handling high-stakes competitive examinations, framing the crisis as a failure of institutional governance and the recent NEET paper leak issues. In a bid to curb examination paper leaks, Parliament passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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