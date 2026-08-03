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English NewsEducationPrashant Kishor's Educational Qualification Explained, From Patna Science College To MHA

Prashant Kishor's Educational Qualification Explained, From Patna Science College To MHA

Prashant Kishor's education qualification explained. Check his highest degree, academic background, BBA, MHA and French language certification.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 10:46 AM (IST)

As political attention shifts towards the upcoming Bankipur bypoll, many voters are looking beyond campaign speeches to learn more about key candidates, including their educational background. According to information available through media reports, political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor has an academic profile that spans business administration, healthcare management and foreign language studies. 

The details regarding his educational qualifications have been widely reported by media sources and provide an overview of his academic journey before he entered public life. 

ALSO READ: UP School Holiday: Schools Up To Class 12 In This District to Open Only 4 Days A Week During Sawan, Check Here

School Education and Early Academic Journey 

According to media reports, Prashant Kishor completed his matriculation from M.P. High School, Buxar, in 1991. He then pursued his Intermediate education at Patna Science College, completing it in 1993. 

His early education in Bihar was followed by higher studies in business administration, laying out the foundation for his later professional career. 

Bachelor's and Master's Degrees 

Media reports state that Prashant Kishor earned a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from the University of Lucknow, where he studied between 1996 and 1999. 

He later pursued postgraduate studies at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad, obtaining a Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) between 2001 and 2003. 

According to the available information, the MHA is his highest educational qualification. The postgraduate programme focuses on healthcare management, administration and policy, combining management principles with the healthcare sector.  

ALSO READ: Telangana Inter Admission 2026: First-Year Admission Deadline Extended Till August 15, Check Details

Foreign Language Certification 

Apart from his university education, media reports indicate that Prashant Kishor also completed an intensive French language course at CAVILAM Vichy, France, in 2010. 

The certification reflects an additional academic qualification alongside his formal degree programmes. 

As interest in the Bankipur bypoll continues to grow, many voters are seeking information about the educational and professional backgrounds of political leaders. According to media reports, Prashant Kishor's academic credentials include a bachelor's degree in business administration, a Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) his highest educational qualification and an intensive French language certification. These details offer insight into his educational journey before his transition into political strategy and public life.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Bihar News Prashant Kishor Bankipur Bypoll Prashant Kishor Qualification Prashant Kishor Educational Qualification Patna Science College
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