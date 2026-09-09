Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme Extended For 5 Years: Rs 950 Crore Approved, Check Key Details

Patna: The Bihar government has decided to continue the Student Credit Card Scheme for another five years, extending the programme through the financial year 2030-31. The scheme provides financial support to students seeking to pursue higher education.

Along with the extension, the state government has introduced a new framework intended to make the scheme more comprehensive, accessible, and financially sustainable. Students will continue to be eligible for education loans of up to Rs 4 lakh under the programme.

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For the current financial year, the government has approved Rs 950 crore to provide education loans to eligible students. So far, approximately 4.15 lakh students in Bihar have received financial assistance for higher education through the scheme.

The extension is expected to allow more students to seek financial support for higher studies over the coming years.

Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme Extended Till 2030-31

The Student Credit Card Scheme will now remain operational until the financial year 2030-31. Under the extended programme, students can continue to access education loans of up to Rs 4 lakh.

The government has also approved Rs 950 crore for the scheme during the current financial year. The allocation is aimed at continuing financial assistance for students pursuing higher education.

With around 4.15 lakh students having benefited from the scheme so far, the extension is expected to provide continued support to students who require financial assistance to pursue further studies.

300 Private BEd Colleges To Become Multidisciplinary Institutions

The Bihar government has also approved a proposal concerning 300 standalone private BEd institutions operating in the state.

Under the decision, these institutions will be developed as multidisciplinary degree colleges in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and guidelines issued by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

The move will allow private teacher education institutions recognised by the NCTE to offer undergraduate programmes in disciplines such as arts, science and commerce, alongside BEd courses. They will also be able to introduce skill-based programmes.

New Courses To Require Necessary Approvals

Private BEd institutions seeking to add new programmes will have to meet the prescribed requirements before launching them.

They will also need to secure the required approvals from the relevant universities, the University Grants Commission (UGC), the NCTE and the Bihar government.

The changes are aimed at enabling eligible standalone private BEd institutions to expand their academic offerings in accordance with the applicable education policy and regulatory requirements.

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Bihar Changes Admission Process For Private ITIs

The state Cabinet has also approved a change in the admission system for industrial training institutes (ITIs) in Bihar.

Under the revised arrangement, admissions to 50% of the total sanctioned seats in private ITIs will be conducted through the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, Patna.

The decision changes the manner in which a portion of seats in private ITIs will be filled, with the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board set to conduct admissions for half of the sanctioned seats.

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