SSC Junior Hindi Translator Exam Rescheduled At Noida Centre: Check New Exam Date And Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) examination was conducted on Tuesday, September 8. However, candidates assigned to the Adarsh Examination Centre in Noida reportedly encountered technical difficulties that prevented the examination from beginning as scheduled.

The exam was slated to take place from 12 noon to 2 PM. At the affected centre, candidates reportedly had to wait while officials attempted to resolve the technical issue. As the problem could not be fixed, the examination for candidates at the centre was postponed.

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The affected candidates are reportedly scheduled to appear for the examination on September 13.

SSC JHT Exam Rescheduled: What Noida Candidates Need To Know

Candidates who were unable to take the SSC JHT examination on September 8 due to the technical disruption will be able to appear for the test on the revised date.

The postponement applies to candidates affected at the Noida examination centre. Aspirants should continue to monitor updates from the Staff Selection Commission for information regarding the revised examination schedule and any additional instructions.

Candidates Wait At Noida Examination Centre

Candidates had reportedly arrived at the examination centre according to the scheduled timing. However, the technical problem resulted in a delay, with aspirants asked to wait while officials worked to address the issue.

The prolonged delay reportedly caused frustration among candidates, and a commotion was also reported at the centre. Aspirants sought clarification from officials and requested that the examination be conducted.

With the technical issue remaining unresolved, candidates eventually had to leave the centre without appearing for the examination.

SSC JHT Recruitment 2026: Check Salary Details

The SSC JHT recruitment includes multiple posts carrying different pay levels. The salary structure for the posts covered under the recruitment is as follows:

Junior Translation Officer: Level 6 — Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400

Junior Hindi Translator/Junior Translator: Level 6 — Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400

Senior Hindi Translator/Senior Translator: Level 7 — Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400

Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator), CRPF: Level 6 — Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400

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SSC JHT Candidates Advised To Check Official Updates

Candidates affected by the postponement should regularly check the official SSC website for the revised examination schedule and any further directions related to the rescheduled test.

Aspirants appearing on the revised date should also keep track of any instructions issued by the Commission concerning the examination.

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