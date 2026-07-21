Bihar Opens 551 New Model Schools, Face Political Heat Over Proposed Saffron Colour Scheme

Patna: A political row erupted in Bihar on Monday over the BJP-led NDA government’s plans to paint more than 500 newly inaugurated model schools saffron, with the opposition AIMIM alleging it as an attempt at "saffronisation" and the ruling alliance defending the move.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday inaugurated 551 model schools, and according to sources in the education department, officials have been directed to paint all the Saraswati Vidya Niketan schools saffron instead of conventional colours such as pink, sky blue or yellow.

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While NDA partners, including the JD(U), headed by former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who always prided himself on "secular" credentials, defended the move, AIMIM alleged it was an attempt at "saffronisation".

State AIMIM president Akhtarul Iman alleged the government was trying to promote a particular religion using taxpayers’ money.

"This government is not only saffronising schools but the entire nation. It is demolishing mosques and igniting animosity among people in the name of mosques and temples. It has led to the disrobing of democracy," he told reporters outside the Assembly.

He claimed that the move would harm the country’s social fabric and democratic values.

"The future of the country is being harmed. The social unity and love that existed are not visible among the new generation. This is not a good sign for democracy or any civilised society," he said.

Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari rejected the criticism and accused the opposition of trying to create a controversy over colours.

"We should not create a wedge on the basis of colours. Today, we have made high-tech educational arrangements for children, irrespective of their faith. This, however, doesn’t sit well with the opposition. But they should remain assured that we will not allow the return of Charwaha Vidyalaya," he said.

Charwaha Vidyalaya was a characteristic feature of the erstwhile RJD government, which later came under criticism for lagging in the education sector.

The minister said saffron symbolises Goddess Saraswati and prosperity, and asserted that the government remained committed to improving the quality of education.

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Food and Consumer Protection Minister and senior JD(U) leader Ashok Choudhary said the opposition should focus on whether the quality of education had improved during the NDA’s two decades in power instead of raising objections over the colour of school buildings.

Echoing the same view, JD(U) MLC Khalid Anwar said that the government believes in "politics of development" and not in "politics of colour." "More than 500 model schools were opened in Bihar, which aligns with Nitish Kumar's agenda. More schools will be opened in the future. This is a good move, but if anyone is fixated on colour controversy, then this is not a good thing," he said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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