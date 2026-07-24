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English NewsEducationAssam Government School Enrolment Drops By Over 7.35 Lakh Since 2016-17, Assembly Reveals

Assam Government School Enrolment Drops By Over 7.35 Lakh Since 2016-17, Assembly Reveals

Assembly data shows Assam government schools lost over 7.35 lakh students since 2016-17, while private schools gained 9.4 lakh enrolments.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 11:29 AM (IST)

Guwahati: Government schools in Assam saw enrolments fall by more than 7.35 lakh from 2016-17 to 2025-26, while private schools witnessed an increase of nearly 9.41 lakh students during the period, the Assembly was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question by Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said enrolment in government and provincialised schools from pre-primary level to class 12 fell by 7,35,446 students during the nine-year period.

In contrast, enrolment in private schools increased by 9,40,566 students during the same period, he said.

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Provincialisation refers to the process through which the government takes over the liabilities of a non-government school, including payment of salaries and other benefits to teachers.

Pegu said the number of government schools declined by 8,591 during the period under consideration.

The minister also said government schools witnessed a reduction of 15,326 teachers in the nine-year period, while the number of teachers in private institutions increased by 51,214.

He informed the House that Assam currently has 3,031 single-teacher schools, 15,270 schools with two teachers and 8,115 schools with three teachers.

Pegu further said 676 government schools in the state do not have electricity connections, while 730 schools lack internet facilities.

Besides, Assam has 12,353 state-run schools where the classrooms have no fans for students. 

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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 11:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Assam School Enrolment Government School Enrolment Assam School Admission
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