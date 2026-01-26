Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Courses Guide: Best Commerce Courses After Class 12 for High Salary in 2026

ABP Courses Guide: Best Commerce Courses After Class 12 for High Salary in 2026

ABP Courses Guide: Commerce students can pursue CA, CS, ACCA, BBA, B.Com and other emerging fields for high-paying careers across finance, management and technology.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 03:34 PM (IST)

ABP Courses Guide: Students from the commerce stream have a wide range of academic and professional routes to choose from after Class 12. These options include traditional degree programmes, globally recognised finance certifications, and emerging skill-based courses. Many of these pathways provide strong career prospects, especially in fields such as finance, law, business management, technology and corporate advisory services. 

Commerce students who aspire for high salaries often consider professional qualifications like Chartered Accountancy (CA), Company Secretary (CS) and ACCA, as these programmes align closely with corporate finance, taxation, audit, governance and financial strategy. At the same time, degree-level courses such as BBA, B.Com and Bachelor of Economics remain popular for their versatility and career adaptability. 

Professional Courses With High Salary Potential 

Professional qualifications are a preferred choice for students aiming for specialised and high-income career tracks. Chartered Accountancy (CA) is a 5-year programme focusing on accounting, taxation, audit and financial management. Company Secretary (CS) offers opportunities in corporate legal compliance, board advisory roles and governance. The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) is widely recognised worldwide and pairs well with a B.Com degree for finance-focused careers. 

Academic Degree Courses for Business & Finance Careers 

Commerce students can also pursue degree-oriented courses such as B.Com and B.Com (Hons.), both of which offer opportunities in finance, banking, accounting and taxation. Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) prepare students for roles in management, marketing, sales and HR. Bachelor of Economics allows students to engage in data-driven careers in research, policy analysis and financial consulting. 

Specialised and Emerging Fields 

Apart from finance and management, specialised fields are also gaining popularity. Law (LLB) is a strong option for those interested in corporate law and legal advisory roles. Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) allows students to transition into the IT and technology sector. Certifications like Digital Marketing and Certified Financial Planner (CFP) are increasingly relevant for students willing to explore creative or financial advisory professions. 

Key Factors to Consider 

Students should note that certain courses require specific academic backgrounds. For example, CA and advanced economics programmes may require Mathematics, whereas B.Com and BBA generally do not. Specialisations such as BAF (Accounting and Finance), BFM (Financial Markets) and BBI (Banking and Insurance) further narrow career focus. In terms of duration, professional courses typically span 3–5 years, offering higher salary growth, while traditional three-year degree courses offer a solid foundation for future qualifications like an MBA. 

Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
