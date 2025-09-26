SIT, CID Raid Organiser's Residence In Assam Who Took Zubeen Garg To Singapore

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Special Investigation Team (SIT) and a CID team conducted a raid at the residence of Shyamkanu Mahanta in Guwahati in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

Mahanta was the main organiser of the North East India Festival in Singapore, and Garg had travelled to the Southeast nation to participate in the event, where he died. While initial reports suggested he died while scuba diving, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he died while swimming without a life vest.

On Wednesday, a 10-member SIT was formed on the instructions of CM Sarma to probe the untimely death of the famous singer of the Northeast.

"In regard to the untimely death of our beloved Zubeen Garg, we will not spare anyone. Today, I had a meeting with the @DGPAssamPolice and the ADGP, CID, along with senior officers, including the Chief Secretary, Assam." Sarma said in a post on X earlier in the day.

#WATCH | Special Investigation Team (SIT) and CID team of Assam conduct a raid at the residence of Shyamkanu Mahanta in Guwahati, who was the main organiser of North East India Festival in Singapore and who took singer Zubeen Garg to participate in the festival.



"I have instructed the DGP to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with the best officers of Assam Police," he added.

Sarma further said that the viscera samples will be sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory, Delhi, for detailed examination.

On Tuesday, a second postmortem of Garg's body was conducted at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) following demands from a large section of the public.

The Criminal Investigation Department of the Assam Police is also probing the case after over 60 FIRs were lodged across the state against organisers of the festival. The cases have been registered under Section 61(2)/105/106(1) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.

The popular Assamese singer died on September 19, after which his body was flown back to Guwahati and cremated on the outskirts of the city with full state honours on Tuesday.