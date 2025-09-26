Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSIT, CID Raid Organiser's Residence In Assam Who Took Zubeen Garg To Singapore

SIT, CID Raid Organiser's Residence In Assam Who Took Zubeen Garg To Singapore

A second postmortem of Garg's body was conducted on Tuesday, and viscera samples sent to Delhi Central Forensic Laboratory for forensic analysis.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 04:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) and a CID team conducted a raid at the residence of Shyamkanu Mahanta in Guwahati in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg. 

Mahanta was the main organiser of the North East India Festival in Singapore, and Garg had travelled to the Southeast nation to participate in the event, where he died. While initial reports suggested he died while scuba diving, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he died while swimming without a life vest. 

On Wednesday, a 10-member SIT was formed on the instructions of CM Sarma to probe the untimely death of the famous singer of the Northeast. 

"In regard to the untimely death of our beloved Zubeen Garg, we will not spare anyone. Today, I had a meeting with the @DGPAssamPolice and the ADGP, CID, along with senior officers, including the Chief Secretary, Assam." Sarma said in a post on X earlier in the day.

"I have instructed the DGP to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with the best officers of Assam Police," he added.

Sarma further said that the viscera samples will be sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory, Delhi, for detailed examination. 

On Tuesday, a second postmortem of Garg's body was conducted at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) following demands from a large section of the public.

The Criminal Investigation Department of the Assam Police is also probing the case after over 60 FIRs were lodged across the state against organisers of the festival. The cases have been registered under Section 61(2)/105/106(1) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023. 

The popular Assamese singer died on September 19, after which his body was flown back to Guwahati and cremated on the outskirts of the city with full state honours on Tuesday. 

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 04:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam News Zubeen Garg Guwahati News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Activist Sonam Wanghcuk Arrested Amid Ladakh Violence, Suspected Of Money Laundering
Activist Sonam Wanghcuk Arrested Amid Ladakh Violence, Suspected Of Money Laundering
Celebrities
Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Slam ‘Bogus Will’, Delhi HC Steps In On Sunjay Kapur’s Asset Dispute
Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Slam ‘Bogus Will’, Delhi HC Steps In On Sunjay Kapur’s Asset Dispute
India
Allahabad HC Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Plea In US Sikhs Remarks Case, Varanasi Court Proceedings To Continue
Allahabad HC Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Plea In US Sikhs Remarks Case, Varanasi Court Proceedings To Continue
India
'MiG-21 Not Just Aircraft, But Proof Of Deep India-Russia Ties': Rajnath Singh As IAF's Iconic Jet Retires
'MiG-21 Not Just Aircraft, But Proof Of Deep India-Russia Ties': Rajnath Singh At Jet's Farewell
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget