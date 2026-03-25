Ayodhya Petrol Pumps See Sudden Rush Amid Fuel Shortage Rumours

Panic gripped Ayodhya on Tuesday after rumours spread rapidly on social media and various WhatsApp groups claiming that petrol and diesel prices were set to rise and that fuel supplies were running low. Within no time, long queues of vehicles formed outside petrol pumps across the city. As the situation began to spiral out of control, police personnel were deployed to manage the crowd and restore order.

Tensions flared at several petrol pumps, with reports of minor disputes. Local authorities and pump operators reassured people that there was no shortage of fuel and urged them not to panic or spread misinformation.

What Triggered Chaos?

The rumours circulating on social media created widespread panic among residents. Claims that fuel prices would increase or that there might be a shortage led to a sudden surge of two-wheelers and four-wheelers at petrol pumps. Areas such as Naka, Devkali, Udaya Chauraha and Civil Lines witnessed long queues spilling onto the roads. Under mounting pressure, some pump operators temporarily shut their stations, which further aggravated public anxiety.

No Shortage Of Fuel

Petrol pump operators clarified that there was no crisis and that adequate stocks of petrol and diesel were available. They appealed to people not to believe rumours. Despite these assurances, many residents continued to rush to fill their tanks, leading to unnecessary congestion.

The district administration and petroleum association also urged the public not to fall for rumours, reiterating that sufficient fuel stocks were available and there was no shortage. Police forces were deployed at key locations to control the crowd. Pump operators said the sudden surge began around an hour and a half earlier, quickly escalating into a chaotic situation.