AI Summit Row: BJP Workers Storm Congress HQ, Barricades Broken

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Youth Congress workers staged a protest against the India-US trade deal during the AI Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Friday (February 20).

The activists removed their T-shirts and raised slogans of “PM is compromised” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The protest triggered a political confrontation that intensified thereafter.

BJP Launches Counter-Protests

On Saturday (February 21), the BJP organised protests in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir against the disruption at the AI Summit.

In Delhi, BJP Yuva Morcha workers demonstrated outside the Congress office, holding posters demanding that Rahul Gandhi apologise. Anticipating unrest, Delhi Police sealed Akbar Road with two layers of barricades. Agitated BJP workers broke through the barricades, and several were detained during the protest.

Delhi BJP President Vinod Sachdeva and MP Manoj Tiwari took part in the demonstration.

Manoj Tiwari Terms Protest ‘Treason’

Addressing the media during the protest, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari described the Congress action as anti-national and said the public would not forgive the party.

He said that representatives from more than 80 countries had attended the AI Summit and had praised India’s efforts. According to him, the Congress attempted to defame the summit by bringing in “hired goons”. He further alleged that the protest was an attempt to tarnish India’s image and called it treason, adding that the people would respond.

Four Youth Congress Workers Produced In Court

Delhi Police on Saturday produced four Youth Congress workers arrested during the AI Summit protest before Patiala House Court.

They were identified as Youth Congress Secretary Krishna Hari, Bihar State Secretary Kundan Yadav, Uttar Pradesh State Vice President Ajay Kumar and National Coordinator Narasimha Yadav.

The defence argued that they were peaceful protesters who had not harmed anyone and stated that they had the right to protest.

High-Voltage Politics: Delhi Sees High-Voltage Political Clash Over AI Summit Controversy

Why did Youth Congress workers protest at the AI Summit?

Youth Congress workers protested against the India-US trade deal during the AI Summit and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What was the BJP's response to the Youth Congress protest?

The BJP organized counter-protests in several states against the disruption at the AI Summit and demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi.

How did the BJP describe the Youth Congress protest?

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari called the protest anti-national, treasonous, and an attempt to defame India's image during the AI Summit.

Were any Youth Congress workers arrested?

Yes, four Youth Congress workers were arrested during the protest and produced in court. They were identified by their roles within the organization.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 21 Feb 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
BJP Workers Protest Congress HQ YOuth Congress Protest Ai Summit Delhi
